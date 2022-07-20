Newspaper icon
Darren Black appointed SuperFriend chief executive

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JUL 2022   12:37PM

SuperFriend has announced Darren Black as its new chief executive, effective September 6.

Black is currently OzHelp Foundation's chief executive, a role he's held for four years.

Black also sits on the boards of Suicide Prevention Australia and the Australian Men's Health Forum.

SuperFriend said Black is a respected leader in the not-for-profit and mental health space and is a pioneer in the transformations of organisations like Outward Bound Australia and NSW Police Citizens Youth Clubs.

On Black's appointment, SuperFriend chair Elizabeth Proust said: "Darren was a standout applicant with excellent not for profit experience who has led several transformations of Australian 'for purpose' organisations and has much to offer SuperFriend and its team."

Proust added: "Darren has also proven to be a great advocate for collective impact approaches to addressing complex societal problems, most recently improving mental health and reducing suicide."

"His depth of advocacy experience, practical knowledge and networks will be extremely valuable and beneficial to the SuperFriend team, our partners, and stakeholders."

Black commented that he is thrilled to join SuperFriend and praised its established and strong reputation in Australian workplace mental health.

"Promoting mental health and wellbeing adds value to organisations and positively correlates to their performance," Black said.

"In facilitating Australia's largest annual survey for workplace mental health, SuperFriend's Indicators of a Thriving Workplace - the SuperFriend team is uniquely placed to positively impact workplace mental health across all industries and sectors nationally.

"It's an excellent opportunity to lead the organisation through this important next chapter."

Black succeeds SuperFriend's former chief executive Margo Lydon. Lydon stepped down in March and was replaced by Dina Goebel who served as acting chief executive.

Read more: SuperFriendDarren BlackSuicide Prevention AustraliaElizabeth ProustMargo LydonDina GoebelNSW Police Citizens Youth ClubsOzHelp Foundation
