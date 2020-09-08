Credit Suisse names preferred investment options

Platforms are the preferred sector exposure, asset managers are inexpensive and Link Group offers the best mid-term value, according to Credit Suisse's Diversified Financial Services Sector review for August 2020.

The report reviewed the key operational trends in the diversified financials sector during the August 2020 reporting season and outlined preferred picks in the sector.

"We see the most opportunity (value and growth) within the platform sector and the most near term earnings upside in the asset managers given favourable markets in 3Q CY20 to date," the report said.

Credit Suisse research analysts James Cordukes and Marco Vissers found that the most recent reporting season saw less negative trends for institutional platforms and continued positive trends for the specialist platforms which exceeded expectations.

"The institutional platforms saw a slower rate of net operating margin decline in 2H20, as cost cutting exercises (5-10% drop in platform costs in 2H20) absorbed some of the impact of revenue margin pressure," they said.

"The specialist platforms continued to report very strong growth but with better revenue margin trends (slower rate of decline) and a faster than expected recovery in flows."

They added that COVID-19 appears to have had minimal impact with sector heavyweights HUB24 and Netwealth issuing bullish flows guidance that were also ahead of market expectations.

"Revenue pressure from normalising cash allocations and trading activity (~3bp impact for HUB/NWL) is yet to flow through. Ultimately, the value investment cases underpinning IFL and AMP will take time to play out - although AMP's may have been brought forward with its strategic review and IFL's pushed out with a longer pathway to scale with the MLC acquisition," the report reads.

"We expect HUB24 and Netwealth operating trends to remain favourable....We have a preference for HUB24 over Netwealth on valuation grounds."

In terms of asset managers, the report found fund flow trends remained negative for the sector in the June quarter and early signs indicated this continued into the September quarter.

"The exception to this is Magellan Financial Group (MFG) who continue to attract strong inflows," it said.

"Weak markets in the last half generally resulted in a deterioration in profitability metrics despite a slowing rate of decline in management fee margin contraction, higher performance fee margins and general efforts to more diligently manage costs."

They said fund performance has improved somewhat but will likely need to be stronger to encourage a recovery in flows.

"This leaves us somewhat cautious on the sector given a P/E re-rate catalyst doesn't appear to be imminent despite valuations remaining low in a historical context," the report said.

"That said, short term earnings risk is now skewed to the upside given the recent run in markets."

Finally, Cordukes and Vissers said the preferred pick offering value in the large cap diversified financials space was Link Group.

"While the business is impacted by COVID-19 we expect a strong earnings recovery in FY22E (e.g. 30% growth) as the operating conditions improve and LNK benefit from the PES acquisition," they said.

"We can also see a pathway for Link to de-gear without raising equity."

Since the wrap-up of the August 2020 reporting season, Credit Suisse said its order of preference for platform providers is IOOF, AMP, HUB24 and Netwealth.

For asset managers it's MFG, Perpetual, Pendal, Janus Henderson and Platinum Asset Management.

In the large cap diversified financials space its Link, Challenger, Computershare and ASX.