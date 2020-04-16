COVID-19 could end Centrelink stigma

Long lines outside Centrelink branches have become defining images of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Australian economy. But what impact will it have on the stigma associated with welfare?

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 2020 was going to be the hardest year of many Australians' lives, he was referring to the people in those lines - many of them, he said, probably never thought they'd be unemployed.

"I think it's pretty clear to most people, if not every person in this country, that the coronavirus is having an impact on our country and on the lives of Australians. I mean, it's hard to avoid when you look at the Centrelink queues," Morrison said in late March.

As the government shut down entire industries in its attempt to slow the spread of the virus, demand for JobSeeker (a rebrand of Newstart) unemployment benefits was so high that the MyGov website repeatedly crashed.

The Prime Minister has since said that 6000 public servants have been redeployed to process JobSeeker payments.

The exact number of people left unemployed by the shutdowns is yet to be clear in Australian Bureau of Statistics numbers, but estimates suggest one million people could be jobless.

Managing director of Health and Finance Integrated and founder of ClaimRight William Johns is deeply familiar with Centrelink.

ClaimRight is a claims administration technology company that is designed to streamline Centrelink and NDIS claims.

He hopes a silver lining from the economic havoc COVID-19 has wrought on Australia will be a greater empathy for those who rely on our welfare system.

"I think there is stigma and negativity towards people who find themselves reliant on government assistance during a time of personal crisis or vulnerability," Johns told Financial Standard.

"I hope people will be more empathetic now and demand better, more dignified treatment of those seeking our societal support."

Johns has seen for himself the stigma that exists when it comes to accessing Centrelink. It's something financial advisers often have to negotiate.

"Many people feel immense guilt and shame when they are recommended to go on Centrelink. I explain to the client that in Australia we take care of our own. So go ahead without the guilt," Johns said.

"The primary reason for this guilt, by the way, is the term 'dole bludger' which was designed to make people feel guilty about seeking help when they are most vulnerable."

However, the government's stimulus package and extra $550 a fortnight for those on JobSeeker payments means that people who access Centrelink for the first time during this crisis will be much better off than those who were unemployed before.

Not only will those left unemployed by the COVID-19 shutdowns get the extra $550, they also won't have to attend JobSeeker meetings or prove that they've applied for the required number of jobs.

Additionally, the government has lowered the asset and means testing threshold for people accessing JobSeeker including allowing those with partners who earn over $48,000 a year to be eligible.

"Centrelink payments are the bare minimum of what people can usually survive on. Payments like Newstart (JobSeeker) are not designed to be long term, and if unemployment becomes chronic, then people become more anxious about meeting future expenses," Johns said.

He worries that some of those who have had to access Centrelink due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be on these payments for the long term.

"I worry about children having to move schools or simply not participating in social activities such as trips because of the family's financial issues. Those are all things that really hurt people much more than not being able to take the family on an annual trip," Johns said.

"I am also concerned about stress levels causing strain on the family fabric."

As for what financial advisers can do to help, Johns suggests they familiarise themselves with how Centrelink claims actually work.

"Get familiar with PRODA which is the online system for Centrelink," Johns said.

"If your licensee allows it, you may become the client's nominee allowing you to lodge things like supporting documentation online which can save time and money."

Johns' staff at ClaimRight tell him that they are experiencing delays and seeing disruption to things like physical assessments and medical reporting for Disability Support Pensions.

Unfortunately, many Australians got a taste of how frustrating and disempowering our welfare system can be when they stood in long queues, waited on hold on the phone and found the MyGov website had crashed.

These experiences are all damaging but, Johns hopes, a new empathy for Australia's most vulnerable might come from this crisis.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.