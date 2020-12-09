CountPlus firm makes acquisition

The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has continued to carry out its extensive growth strategy with a further "tuck-in" acquisition.

Melbourne-based member firm O'Brien Accountants & Advisers has acquired the accounting services of Hillard O'Donnell and Associates.

O'Brien will pay $570,000 with an initial upfront payment with the remainder paid annually over two years based on revenue.

As a part of the transaction, Hillard O'Donnell principal Damian O'Donnell will acquire an equity interest in O'Brien under the CountPlus Owner-Driver, Partner model.

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said there is a natural alignment and cultural fit between the two firms.

"Both businesses have robust capabilities within their team and strong reputations in their respective communities," he said.

"Hillard O'Donnell has a client-centric service offering which is a central tenet of alignment with the CountPlus values and purpose."

Last month, CountPlus flagged that it will continue tuck-in acquisitions and reported $27 million in gross cash as well as a $25 million debt facility to fund investment in tuck-in acquisitions, business opportunities and owner, partner-driver growth opportunities.

It has undertaken six acquisitions in FY21 to date including Ascent Private Wealth, Freedom Accounting Group, CBD Wealth Solutions and Arch Capital and confirmed its "strong pipeline" of firms to acquire.