Count Financial bolsters leadership team

The former head of compliance and professional standards at IOOF has joined the leadership team of Count Financial.

Phil Creswell joins Count Financial as its new head of professional standards from April 14.

Creswell previously worked with Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe to develop the Financial Planning Association of Australia's code of ethics and professional standards, now used globally through the Global Financial Planning Standards Board.

Commenting on the appointment, Rowe said Creswell will bring a wealth of experience to the Count Financial team.

"Phil has been a passionate advocate for quality financial advice and brings a wealth of experience and technical skills, but importantly he has strong people skills," he said.

Rowe said Creswell is the perfect fit for the Count Financial family.

"He fits our family photograph. This is important as we build our team and our culture around our values as an organisation," he said.

"Phil is someone that brings gravitas to this mission critical role."

Most recently, Creswell led a team of 17 compliance professionals overseeing 700 financial advisers for IOOF. Prior to this he worked for KPMG in London and Price Waterhouse.

During his career, Creswell sat on the FPA Professional Conduct Committee, was a member of the Financial Planning Advisory Committee to the board of the Financial Ombudsman service, and also served as the governor and secretary of the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Countplus sold its financial advisory business Count Financial to the Commonwealth Bank in 2011 for $373 million. It acquired the business back from the bank late last year for just $2.5 million and has since been working to transform Count Financial into a more profitable business.