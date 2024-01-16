Commonwealth Super Corp reworks admin fees

Commonwealth Super Corp reworks admin feesBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024 12:47PM
Read more: CSC, ADF Super, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is changing the structure of its administration fees across ADF Super, the Public Sector Superannuation accumulation plan (PSSap) and CSC retirement income (CSCri).
From March 1, members across these divisions will see their administration fees and costs change. The existing dollar-based administration fee charged will be reduced, however a new asset-based administration fee will be introduced alongside it.
For ADF Super and PSSap members, the current $7 per month flat dollar administration fee is reducing to $4 a month, meaning the annual cost will drop from $84 to $48. However, an asset-based fee charged at 0.05% per year will be introduced. The total combined admin fee will be capped at $25 a month, or $300 a year, CSC said.
For members with a higher balance the change will result in a slight increase to fees, while others with lower balances will see their costs reduce, the fund noted.
For example, a member with a balance of $25,000 will see a $0.91 reduction in monthly fees, while a member with $100,000 will see their fees go up by $2.22 per month.
"At CSC we're committed to keeping our fees affordable for all our customers. Despite rising costs, our administration fees have not changed in four years... The fee changes we're making will help fund the types of enhancements customers should expect across our products, services, and guidance, now and into the future..." the fund said.
CSC added that the current tax rebate on admin and insurance fees will now be retained within the administration reserve to cover costs.
Meantime, for CSCri members, which includes Transition to Retirement members, the flat fee is also reducing to $4 a month, with the 0.05% asset-based fee on top. This is also capped at $25 a month.
The total admin fee will depend on whether the member has a standard CSCri account or a TRIS account, however CSC's modelling shows the change will result in a reduction for many members. Those with a balance of $400,000 or more will see an increase.
Related News
Editor's Choice
JANA wins another NFP mandate
Zenith welcomes group head of product
HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA
Treasury releases climate disclosure draft legislation
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Natalie Previtera
NGS SUPER