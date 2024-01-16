Commonwealth Super Corp reworks admin fees

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is changing the structure of its administration fees across ADF Super, the Public Sector Superannuation accumulation plan (PSSap) and CSC retirement income (CSCri).

From March 1, members across these divisions will see their administration fees and costs change. The existing dollar-based administration fee charged will be reduced, however a new asset-based administration fee will be introduced alongside it.

For ADF Super and PSSap members, the current $7 per month flat dollar administration fee is reducing to $4 a month, meaning the annual cost will drop from $84 to $48. However, an asset-based fee charged at 0.05% per year will be introduced. The total combined admin fee will be capped at $25 a month, or $300 a year, CSC said.

For members with a higher balance the change will result in a slight increase to fees, while others with lower balances will see their costs reduce, the fund noted.

For example, a member with a balance of $25,000 will see a $0.91 reduction in monthly fees, while a member with $100,000 will see their fees go up by $2.22 per month.

"At CSC we're committed to keeping our fees affordable for all our customers. Despite rising costs, our administration fees have not changed in four years... The fee changes we're making will help fund the types of enhancements customers should expect across our products, services, and guidance, now and into the future..." the fund said.

CSC added that the current tax rebate on admin and insurance fees will now be retained within the administration reserve to cover costs.

Meantime, for CSCri members, which includes Transition to Retirement members, the flat fee is also reducing to $4 a month, with the 0.05% asset-based fee on top. This is also capped at $25 a month.

The total admin fee will depend on whether the member has a standard CSCri account or a TRIS account, however CSC's modelling shows the change will result in a reduction for many members. Those with a balance of $400,000 or more will see an increase.