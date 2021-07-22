NEWS
Investment

CommIF takeover rejected

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUL 2021   12:25PM

An independent board committee rejected a takeover bid for AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure (CommIF) Fund.

AMP Capital received proposals from Plenary Group, HRL Morrison and Co and Palisade to take over CommIF, but these have all now been rejected.

A spokesperson for AMP Capital welcomed the decision from the independent board committee (IBC), which recommended that AMP Capital remain the manager and responsible entity for CommIF.

"AMP Capital is committed to continuing to deliver strong outcomes for investors in CommIF as it has done consistently over the past decade. We are pleased that after a comprehensive, independent review we have been selected to continue managing the fund," the spokesperson said.

"The IBC decision is a welcome recognition of the investment-management experience and expertise of the 90-strong team that manages CommIF on behalf of its unit holders."

CommIF has approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management.

Chair of the IBC Ming Long wrote to investors: "The proposals put forward by Plenary Group, HRL Morrison and Co and Palisade did not exhibit sufficiently compelling or certain benefits to CommIF members to outweigh the uncertainty and risks that would arise from changing the management of CommIF."

Plenary recently hired more than half a dozen professionals from the AMP Capital team that looks after CommIF.

AMP Capital global head of social care Julie-Ann Mizzi joined Plenary in June.

Jiren Zhou, who was previously principal - infrastructure equity at AMP Capital and also worked on CommIF joined Plenary as partner and head of origination.

The head of asset management for CommIF has also jumped ship. Simon Hunter will now be head of asset management for Plenary.

Rounding out the team, Kathlyn Crafford has been appointed director, asset management; Kareen Livingstone as director; Liam Brosnan as associate and Ser Hui Lee as finance manager.

A further update for CommIF investors will be provided by the IBC on Monday July 26.

VIEW COMMENTS

