Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Chuck out Chapter 7: Broome

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 24 NOV 2022   5:03PM

Ex-FPA chair Marisa Broome believes that when it comes to regulation for advisers, Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act is not fit for purpose.

Addressing the crowd at the FPA Congress 2022, Broome said that for 90% of what she does as a planner, she doesn't need an AFSL.

"Until I start talking about products, that's when I actually need to be licensed," she said.

"The rest of the time, when I'm doing the strategic part, which is really what my clients value and what I deliver for them, it's not actually relevant to the current licensing law."

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Former MP Bernie Ripoll agreed with Broome's statement.

"We're all constrained by regulation in terms of what we do in this industry, and perhaps rather than just focus on how many laws or how many regulators we've got, the key point is about addressing its complexity," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"This is a really difficult part of our economy to navigate, hence why there are so many regulators. And while there might only be four pieces of law, there's lots of bits within those.

"One of the things always walking through this very messy jungle has been the Corporations Act. So, the question becomes: do we toss it out and start again?"

He said it's possible that throwing out the Corporations Act is the only way to move forward. The Act is currently the subject of a review by the Australian Law Reform Commission.

Moving forward, Ripoll said that he would like to see that the financial planning industry collectively deal with this complexity by interconnecting with regulators.

"Advisers won't care how many laws and regulators there are, so long as it's interconnected and becomes simpler for them to navigate," he said.

"It's about the workload, the complexity, and then how they can deliver on the promise that they're making to their clients, to consumers and to all Australians."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 FPA Professional Congress.

Read more: FPAMarisa BroomeMP Bernie Ripoll
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advising through disability implications
Financial planning avatars are the future
Advising an ageing population
Never been more optimistic: Abood
AFA posts $273,135 operational loss
FPA membership declines, deficit materialises
FPSB names new leader
What to expect at FPA Congress 2022
Advised Aussies better off on all fronts: Study
FPA calls for sunset on experience pathway

Editor's Choice

Advisers must register for FSCP: ASIC

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:51PM
Appearing at the FPA Congress today, ASIC senior executive leader Leah Sciacca explained that all financial advisers will need to register with the ASIC Financial Services and Credit Panel, in addition to being registered on the Financial Advisers Register.

ETP naming conventions updated

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:14PM
Following consultation, ASIC has updated naming conventions for exchange-traded products, dividing them into two levels of labelling.

Barings establishes APAC real estate debt operations

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:11PM
Barings Real Estate Debt is now in Asia Pacific, with three new loans and plans for more.

HESTA commits $240m to build-to-rent pipeline

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:28PM
HESTA has poured $240 million into founding specialist affordable fund manager Super Housing Partnerships (SHP), to focus on developing a pipeline of Victorian build-to-rent apartment projects.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.