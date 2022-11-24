Chuck out Chapter 7: Broome

Ex-FPA chair Marisa Broome believes that when it comes to regulation for advisers, Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act is not fit for purpose.

Addressing the crowd at the FPA Congress 2022, Broome said that for 90% of what she does as a planner, she doesn't need an AFSL.

"Until I start talking about products, that's when I actually need to be licensed," she said.

"The rest of the time, when I'm doing the strategic part, which is really what my clients value and what I deliver for them, it's not actually relevant to the current licensing law."

Former MP Bernie Ripoll agreed with Broome's statement.

"We're all constrained by regulation in terms of what we do in this industry, and perhaps rather than just focus on how many laws or how many regulators we've got, the key point is about addressing its complexity," he said.

"This is a really difficult part of our economy to navigate, hence why there are so many regulators. And while there might only be four pieces of law, there's lots of bits within those.

"One of the things always walking through this very messy jungle has been the Corporations Act. So, the question becomes: do we toss it out and start again?"

He said it's possible that throwing out the Corporations Act is the only way to move forward. The Act is currently the subject of a review by the Australian Law Reform Commission.

Moving forward, Ripoll said that he would like to see that the financial planning industry collectively deal with this complexity by interconnecting with regulators.

"Advisers won't care how many laws and regulators there are, so long as it's interconnected and becomes simpler for them to navigate," he said.

"It's about the workload, the complexity, and then how they can deliver on the promise that they're making to their clients, to consumers and to all Australians."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 FPA Professional Congress.