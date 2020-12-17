NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Fed acts with inaction
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 17 DEC 2020   10:19AM

The Fed's final act for the pandemic year 2020 was inaction.

At the conclusion of its December FOMC meeting, the US Federal Reserve said: "The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25% and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time."

"In addition, the Federal Reserve will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals."

The US central bank continued to warn that the path of the economy will depend greatly on the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19.

"The ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term," the Fed said.

Fed officials appear to be leaning on the side of the vaccine.

To be sure, recent indicators point to a slowing in the US economy - a consequence of surging COVID-19 infections and deaths that, in turn, prompted the re-imposition of restrictions in a number of states.

US retail sales dropped by 1.1% in the month of November, following a 0.1% fall in the previous month for its second straight month of decline.

The IHS Markit Flash US PMI finds that this continued in December. Here are its key findings:

  • Flash US Composite Output Index at 55.7 (58.6 in November). Three-month low.
  • Flash US Services Business Activity Index at 55.3 (58.4 in November). Three-month low.
  • Flash US Manufacturing PMI at 56.5 (56.7 in November). Two-month low.
  • Flash US Manufacturing Output Index at 57.3 (59.2 in November). Two-month low.
US growth momentum has slowed however, given the latest readings from the Markit Economics PMI survey, the economy is still expanding.

This backs up the Fed's latest economic projections, where it upgraded its GDP growth forecasts to -2.4% in 2020 (from -3.7% forecast in September), +4.2% in 2021 (from 4.0%), and 3.2% in 2022 (from 3.0%).

The Fed now expects lower unemployment rates than it did three months ago - 6.7% (versus 7.6%) this year; 5.0% (from 5.5%) in 2021; and 4.2% (from 4.6%) in 2022 - and while unchanged at 1.2% this year, the Fed expects higher inflation in 2021 (1.8% from 1.7%) and in 2022 (1.9% from 1.8%).

Needless to say, the Fed's decision is consistent with its brighter outlook for the economy.

But if things don't go as planned, the Fed said: "The committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the committee's goals."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

