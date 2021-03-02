NEWS
Executive Appointments
Channel starts US business, taps Mellon chief
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAR 2021   12:42PM

The Sydney multi-boutique is partnering with the former chief executive of the US$613 billion Mellon Investments to start a new funds management incubator based in New York.

The new business will be called Eolas Capital and partner with either US fund managers and ex US fund managers looking to tap into the American market.

Eolas will provide partner capital, industry expertise and business platform - similar to Channel's Australian business.

Channel's partner in the new US subsidiary is Des Mac Intyre, who was the chief executive and chair of the $613 billion Mellon Investments for three years, ending February. He was previously the chief executive of U.S. asset management at BNY Mellon.

"I'm excited and energised by the opportunity to embark on an entrepreneurial venture with Channel Capital," said Mac Intyre, who will be Eolas Capital's managing director.

"In Gaelic, Eolas means knowledge and experience, and that's exactly what we'll provide to boutique managers. Investment management is a dynamic industry where agile firms with differentiated investment ideas and operational excellence can thrive."

Channel is financing the venture via US's Kudu Investment Management, which last year came on board as a passive investor in Channel, as the latter bought back equity from Highbury.

"Channel's platform has helped build durable investment managers in Australia for nearly a decade, and we're confident that with Des as our partner, we will expand successfully in the United States," Channel co-founder and managing director Glen Holding said.

Channel was started in 2013, and now has 30 employees. Its current boutiques manage about $16 billion in total assets.

The US business is its second foray overseas. Last month, it announced the launch of a Cayman Islands subsidiary.

BNY Mellon Investment Management (parent of Mellon Investments) last month announced it would transition Mellon Investments' US $105.2 billion fixed income FUM to Insight Investments, equities and multi-asset to Newton Investment Management and liquidity management to Dreyfus Cash Investment. All three are BNY Mellon brands.

Mac Intyre left Mellon as a part of the realigment, and was replaced by Mellon's chief operating officer Michael Germano.

