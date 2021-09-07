Channel Capital hires from Dimensional

The Sydney multi-boutique has appointed a Victoria-based institutional distribution director, hiring from Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Henry Lyons joins its Melbourne office will be responsible for building Channel's strategic relationships with institutional clients and consultants across Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania

He has 10 years of experience and was most recently employed at Dimensional. His last role at Dimensional involved managing institutional client relationships in the southern regions of Australia.

"Henry's appointment is a continuation of our commitment to deepen our relationships with institutional clients and to meet the increasing client demand for a number of our capabilities across key private and public asset classes," Channel Capital's head of distribution Andrew King said.

"Expanding our team regionally will ensure that our clients benefit from a more personal and local experience. Henry is a highly regarded and experienced individual within the institutional sector and we're very fortunate to have him join Channel Capital."

Lyons is an active member of the CFA Professional Learning Committee and was previously the chair of the ASFA Emerging Leaders Committee for Victoria.

His appointment follows that of Sam Mirls, who recently joined Channel as a distribution director in its Brisbane office.

Channel Capital currently has eight boutique partners who have $18 billion in combined funds under management.

It has recently expanded into Cayman Islands and the United States, after adding a new investor.