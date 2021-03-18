Changes on Lazard Aussie equities fund

Lazard's Select Australian Equity Fund has hired a new investment analyst, whole one of the co-portfolio managers transitions away from the PM role.

The $125 million fund has been co-managed by Rob Osborne, Phillip Hofflin, Warryn Robertson and Aaron Binsted, who joined Lazard between 1999 and 2001. Osborne and Hofflin previously worked at Tyndall Investment Management.

Roberston has transitioned away from PM responsibilities, but will continue as an analyst for infrastructure and utilities sectors.

Lazard has also hired Justyna Mignani as an analyst on the time.

She previously worked at long/short value hedge fund in the United States, according to Morningstar which has retained its bronze rating on the fund after the personnel changes.

The fund is offered by Lazard Asset Management, which is separate to mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Lazard Australian Financial Advisory.

The latter recently announced its plans to reverse from the Australian market which included a team buyout.