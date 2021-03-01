Challenger names chief financial officer

A former BT Life Insurance head of product and sales has taken on the role, following the resignation of Andrew Tobin last year.

Rachel Grimes spent over 20 years at Westpac in several senior finance roles including director of mergers and acquisitions and chief financial officer - group technology.

Previously, Grimes was head of product and sales at BT Life Insurance and head of executive office at BT Wealth and started her career as a graduate in audit and assurance at PwC Australia.

Grimes was the president of the International Federation of Accountants for two years and is a director on The Accounting Professional and Ethical Standards Board.

Challenger chief executive Richard Howes said Grimes brings an outstanding track record as a leader in her field with significant experience as a technical and commercial finance executive.

"Her in-depth knowledge across wealth management, life insurance and banking, as well as experience in financial controls, governance and transformation programs will support our continued focus on strategic growth initiatives, including the integration of the MyLife My Finance bank," Howes said.

The appointment come after Challenger released its half-year results, reiterating its guidance to deliver full year normalised NPAT between $390 million and $440 million.

For the period, statutory NPAT increased $2.4 million to $222.8 million on the previous corresponding period.

Normalised NPAT dropped by 29% to $136.8 million while normalised net profit before tax came down 30% to $196 million.