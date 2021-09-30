Carolyn Colley joins Milford board

Industry veteran Carolyn Colley has joined the board of New Zealand-based investment firm Milford Asset Management.

Colley has been appointed to Milford Asset Management's board as a director, bringing more than 30 years of Australian financial services sector knowledge.

Colley was previously head of personal banking at Macquarie Group, chief operating officer of wealth management at St. George Bank, head of BT Wrap at BT Financial Group and head of retirement product operations at Bankers Trust Company.

She is also an independent non-executive director of the subsidiary settlement and clearing boards of the ASX, IOOF's Superannuation Trustees, Smartgroup and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Milford chair Mark Cross welcomed Colley to the board and noted her deep experience in the industry.

Commenting on her appointment, Colley said: "I'm excited to join a fast-growing fund manager like Milford."

"The firm has a track record of delivering fantastic client outcomes and I'm thrilled to help contribute to their continued growth in Australia and New Zealand."