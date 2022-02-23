NEWS
Executive Appointments

CalPERS names new chief investment officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 FEB 2022   12:38PM

After almost 18 months of searching, California Public Employees' Pension Retirement System has appointed its new chief investment officer.

Following an extensive search, Nicole Musicco has been named in the role, leading the US$500 billion pension fund's 300-strong investment team; she is just the second woman to do so in CalPERS's 90-year history.

Musicco will join the fund on March 28 from Canadian private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners where she has led investments for the last two years. Prior to that, she was senior managing director, head of private markets at Investment Management Corporation of Ontario for a year.

Her most notable experience is with Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan where she spent close to 17 years in a variety of roles, including as regional managing director, head of Asia Pacific. In this role she was tasked with establishing OTPP's APAC office in Hong Kong.

Her appointment coincides with CalPERS's plans to invest more heavily in private markets, bumping its allocation from 8% to 13% and adding a 5% private debt allocation, to continue closing its funding gap; CalPERS is only 80% funded at this point, up 20% in the last five years.

"Nicole's experience, vision, and skill as an investor in public and private markets is critical for CalPERS," CalPERS chief executive Marcie Frost said.

"We were determined to take our time to ensure we found the right candidate who could succeed in a high-pressure and demanding environment. Nicole is exactly the leader we want to lead CalPERS' investment office and is an exceptional addition to our team."

In joining, Musicco will replace Dan Bienvenue who has acted in the role since August 2020 following the resignation of Ben Meng who was accused of failing to fully comply with the California Fair Political Practices Commission in regards to financial disclosures.

It was alleged under his leadership that the fund had invested in companies blacklisted by the US government and reports also suggested Meng was personally invested in several private equity firms that CalPERS had a stake in.

CalPERS Nicole Musicco Ben Meng California Public Employees Pension Retirement System Dan Bienvenue Marcie Frost OTPP RedBird Capital Partners
