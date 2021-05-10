NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Budget to boost home ownership rates
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   12:47PM

Ahead of tomorrow's federal budget, the government announced a raft of measures aimed at increasing home ownership levels, including the expansion of the First Home Super Saver Scheme.

The government is increasing the maximum amount of voluntary contributions that can be released under the FHSS from $30,000 to $50,000.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia welcomed the move, with deputy chief executive Glen McCrea saying: "Importantly, because of its focus on voluntary contributions, the FHSS scheme will not impact on the primary role of super being savings for retirement."

Master Builders Australia also commented, saying using "compound interest in superannuation to save a deposit makes sense".

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

The government is also set to establish the Family Home Guarantee, which would see the government guarantee up to 10,000 home loans to single parents with dependants over four years.

Through the scheme, a buyer could purchase a home with a deposit as small as 2%, with the government covering the remaining 18%.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The New Home Guarantee is also be extended by a year, providing an additional 10,000 places. First home buyers will be able to build or purchase a newly built home with a deposit of as little as 5%.

An additional $124.7 million will also be given to states and territories to bolster public housing stocks.

"The government understands the importance of owning your own home and the significant economic and social benefits home ownership provides," the government said.

"Supporting more Australians to own their own home is part of the government's economic plan to secure Australia's recovery."

Read more: FHSSFirst Home Super Saver SchemeAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaASFAFamily Home GuaranteeGlen McCreaMaster Builders AustraliaNew Home Guarantee
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
What to expect from the budget
Super top ups increase: Survey
More flexibility for retirees
No big losers in FY22 budget
$450 SG threshold axed
Draft regulation on YFYS released
Super runs out before death: ASFA
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
Super for house deposits will push up prices: ASFA
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.