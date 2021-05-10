Budget to boost home ownership rates

Ahead of tomorrow's federal budget, the government announced a raft of measures aimed at increasing home ownership levels, including the expansion of the First Home Super Saver Scheme.

The government is increasing the maximum amount of voluntary contributions that can be released under the FHSS from $30,000 to $50,000.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia welcomed the move, with deputy chief executive Glen McCrea saying: "Importantly, because of its focus on voluntary contributions, the FHSS scheme will not impact on the primary role of super being savings for retirement."

Master Builders Australia also commented, saying using "compound interest in superannuation to save a deposit makes sense".

The government is also set to establish the Family Home Guarantee, which would see the government guarantee up to 10,000 home loans to single parents with dependants over four years.

Through the scheme, a buyer could purchase a home with a deposit as small as 2%, with the government covering the remaining 18%.

The New Home Guarantee is also be extended by a year, providing an additional 10,000 places. First home buyers will be able to build or purchase a newly built home with a deposit of as little as 5%.

An additional $124.7 million will also be given to states and territories to bolster public housing stocks.

"The government understands the importance of owning your own home and the significant economic and social benefits home ownership provides," the government said.

"Supporting more Australians to own their own home is part of the government's economic plan to secure Australia's recovery."