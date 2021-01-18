NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
BlackRock assets at record-high
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 18 JAN 2021   12:34PM

BlackRock's total assets grew by 17% last year to US$8.7 trillion, after each asset class, investment style and region reported positive net flows.

Full year net inflows stood at $391 billion, of which about 32% came in the three months ending December.

BlackRock's iShares ETFs stood at US$2.7 trillion following about $79 billion in December quarter flows.

Only multi-asset products ended December quarter with negative net flows, losing $403 million.

"Our strategic areas of investment flourished in 2020 as we saw record client demand for active equity, sustainable, cash and alternative investment strategies, generated $185 billion of net inflows into iShares ETFs and surpassed $1 billion in technology services revenue," BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink said.

"BlackRock's continued investment in building a multi-faceted investment platform with integrated technology, data and risk management, scale, global reach and interconnectivity enables us to deliver strong and consistent investment performance and more stable outcomes for our clients."

By asset class, fixed income products saw the highest net flows in December quarter ($62.7 billion, compared to equities' $48 billion) but equities are the biggest asset class at $4.4 trillion -- or nearly half of total $8.7 trillion in assets.

"We begin 2021 well-positioned and intend to keep investing in our business to drive long-term growth and to lead the evolution of the asset management industry," Fink said.

"In doing so, we remain committed to help millions of people build savings throughout their lives, make investing easier and more affordable, advance sustainable investing, and contribute to a more resilient economy that benefits more people."

In Australia, BlackRock's ETFs generated about $38.3 million in the year ending September, according to Rainmaker estimates.

Read more: BlackRockiSharesLarry Fink
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Does financial services have a problem with women?
BlackRock results reveal Aladdin trajectory
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ETF industry revenues revealed
MLC names head of retail distribution
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
AMP Capital invests in UK port
Morningstar's conviction weakened on BlackRock fund
Australian Ethical executive departs
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
Editor's Choice
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
KARREN VERGARA
The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ANNABELLE DICKSON
As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.
HUB24 posts record inflows
KANIKA SOOD
HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ARoEjgNk