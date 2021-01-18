BlackRock assets at record-high

BlackRock's total assets grew by 17% last year to US$8.7 trillion, after each asset class, investment style and region reported positive net flows.

Full year net inflows stood at $391 billion, of which about 32% came in the three months ending December.

BlackRock's iShares ETFs stood at US$2.7 trillion following about $79 billion in December quarter flows.

Only multi-asset products ended December quarter with negative net flows, losing $403 million.

"Our strategic areas of investment flourished in 2020 as we saw record client demand for active equity, sustainable, cash and alternative investment strategies, generated $185 billion of net inflows into iShares ETFs and surpassed $1 billion in technology services revenue," BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink said.

"BlackRock's continued investment in building a multi-faceted investment platform with integrated technology, data and risk management, scale, global reach and interconnectivity enables us to deliver strong and consistent investment performance and more stable outcomes for our clients."

By asset class, fixed income products saw the highest net flows in December quarter ($62.7 billion, compared to equities' $48 billion) but equities are the biggest asset class at $4.4 trillion -- or nearly half of total $8.7 trillion in assets.

"We begin 2021 well-positioned and intend to keep investing in our business to drive long-term growth and to lead the evolution of the asset management industry," Fink said.

"In doing so, we remain committed to help millions of people build savings throughout their lives, make investing easier and more affordable, advance sustainable investing, and contribute to a more resilient economy that benefits more people."

In Australia, BlackRock's ETFs generated about $38.3 million in the year ending September, according to Rainmaker estimates.