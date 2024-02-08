BlackRock appoints Aussie head, builds out NZ business

Former deputy of head BlackRock Australasia Jason Collins will step into the role of head of Australia. This comes as the global fund manager prepares to open a New Zealand office.

In his new role, Collins will continue to report to Andrew Landman, who was appointed deputy head of APAC, head of Southeast Asia and Oceania, and head of APAC wealth in January.

Collins will have oversight of all commercial and operational aspects of the Australian business and will also serve as an executive director on the board of BlackRock Australia and BlackRock New Zealand.

Collins joined BlackRock in 2013 and has held multiple senior roles, including head of iShares and index investments for Australia and New Zealand and head of client business, Australasia.

Prior to this, Collins held leadership roles in Australia and Asia including at BT Financial Group and Deutsche Bank.

Collins' promotion comes as the fund manager plans to open the doors to its Auckland-based office in the first half of the year. It will hire an independent head of New Zealand.

Its $2 billion New Zealand climate investment fund, announced by the previous Labour government in August 2023, is expected to make its first investments in early 2024.

"Irrespective of government, we see this not only as a wonderful opportunity for our end clients but also the investee companies; the deal flow we see out of New Zealand is really encouraging," Landman said.

"It's a long-term fund that goes beyond election cycles."

Commenting on the New Zealand office, Landman said that local clients shouldn't have to wait until Australian office hours to receive a response.

"We really do think our business in New Zealand now needs local employees and an office," he said.

At the same time, Landman said he is delighted to see Collins take on a broader remit to lead the Australian business following his highly successful contribution to the firm in previous leadership roles.

"BlackRock's strong local team has enabled us to deliver consistency of leadership for our clients throughout Australia and New Zealand which supports them in achieving positive investment outcomes for their respective member and client base over the long term," Landman said.

Collins said: "I am excited to lead a diverse and experienced Australian team and leverage BlackRock's global scale and expertise to benefit our partner firms and end investors."

"BlackRock seeks to make a meaningful impact in the markets we operate in, and we remain committed to furthering the development of the local industry in our role as a fiduciary to clients."