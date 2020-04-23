Best, worst global equities funds in March quarter

Paul Moore's PM Capital Global Companies was the worst performing global equities fund in the March quarter in Morningstar's universe, while a Stewart Investors fund came out on top.

In the March quarter, while the local S&P/ASX Small Ords Total Return fell 26.72%, global stock market indices were down between 6.26% (MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR AUD) and 13.09% (MSCI Europe NR AUD).

Consequently, all global equities funds analysed posted negative returns for the quarter but returns ranged from -0.58% for the best performer to -27.07% for the worst one.

The five best performing global equities funds in Morningstar's 75-funds-qualitative-coverage were: Stewart Investors W Worldwide Sustainability (-0.58% return for March quarter), followed by GQG Partners Global Equity (-0.94%), BetaShares' ETHI ETF (-1.07%), Magellan Global (-1.17%) and Stewart Investors W Worldwide Leaders (-1.56%).

Morningstar senior analyst Andrew Miles said the top five performers shared a quality growth style, while the bottom five performers in the category had a value bias.

"Stewart Investors, GQG Partners, and Magellan seek high-quality franchises that can earn above-average returns in a sustainable fashion through strong competitive positions, savvy management teams, and conservative balance sheets," Miles said in a research note.

"All are valuation-conscious stock-pickers but have been willing to pay up for, what they deem to be, quality. These preferences have allowed them to largely avoid commodity-related companies, financials, and property. Similarly, BetaShares' ESG filters remove fossil fuel-related companies and have large exposures to technology and healthcare."

The five worst performers were: Barrow Hanley Global Equity Trust (-18.62% return for March quarter), SPDR's S&P Global Dividend ETF (-21.47%), Dimensional Global Value Trust (-22.03%), Lazard Global Equity Franchise (-22.88%) and PM Capital Global Companies (-27.07%).

"The laggards also share a similar style. Barrow Hanley, SPDR S&P Global Dividend, and Dimensional all have a value bias, so they had overweight positions in underperforming cyclical sectors and underweight the more resilient sectors, like technology and healthcare," Miles said.

"PM Capital is probably the most extreme example of sector concentration--financial services account for around two thirds of the portfolio. Interestingly, Lazard had no exposure to energy, materials, financials, or real estate, but that wasn't enough to offset painful stock-specific issues in some of its largest positions."

Morningstar said while it usually doesn't focus on short-term performance, analysing it in periods of stress can be helpful in seeing if the strategy is performing as intended, if they are providing downside protection as promised, how concentrated strategies behave compared to diversified peers, and how different investing styles fair.

Miles said value index significantly underperformed (-16.12% in AUD) the growth (-2.60%) and quality (-2.73%) benchmarks during the first quarter.

"Many value managers believed the margin expansion in 2019 would reverse as investors shunned expensive parts of the market, like technology. Instead, already cheap cyclical sectors like energy, mining, and financial services became even cheaper, while the expensive defensives and traditional growth names proved more resilient," he said.

"The value factor has, historically, outperformed growth in the recovery after a bear market (such as the 1987 and 2000 dot-com crashes) but there are no guarantees."