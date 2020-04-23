NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Best, worst global equities funds in March quarter
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   12:40PM

Paul Moore's PM Capital Global Companies was the worst performing global equities fund in the March quarter in Morningstar's universe, while a Stewart Investors fund came out on top.

In the March quarter, while the local S&P/ASX Small Ords Total Return fell 26.72%, global stock market indices were down between 6.26% (MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR AUD) and 13.09% (MSCI Europe NR AUD).

Consequently, all global equities funds analysed posted negative returns for the quarter but returns ranged from -0.58% for the best performer to -27.07% for the worst one.

The five best performing global equities funds in Morningstar's 75-funds-qualitative-coverage were: Stewart Investors W Worldwide Sustainability (-0.58% return for March quarter), followed by GQG Partners Global Equity (-0.94%), BetaShares' ETHI ETF (-1.07%), Magellan Global (-1.17%) and Stewart Investors W Worldwide Leaders (-1.56%).

Morningstar senior analyst Andrew Miles said the top five performers shared a quality growth style, while the bottom five performers in the category had a value bias.

"Stewart Investors, GQG Partners, and Magellan seek high-quality franchises that can earn above-average returns in a sustainable fashion through strong competitive positions, savvy management teams, and conservative balance sheets," Miles said in a research note.

"All are valuation-conscious stock-pickers but have been willing to pay up for, what they deem to be, quality. These preferences have allowed them to largely avoid commodity-related companies, financials, and property. Similarly, BetaShares' ESG filters remove fossil fuel-related companies and have large exposures to technology and healthcare."

The five worst performers were: Barrow Hanley Global Equity Trust (-18.62% return for March quarter), SPDR's S&P Global Dividend ETF (-21.47%), Dimensional Global Value Trust (-22.03%), Lazard Global Equity Franchise (-22.88%) and PM Capital Global Companies (-27.07%).

"The laggards also share a similar style. Barrow Hanley, SPDR S&P Global Dividend, and Dimensional all have a value bias, so they had overweight positions in underperforming cyclical sectors and underweight the more resilient sectors, like technology and healthcare," Miles said.

"PM Capital is probably the most extreme example of sector concentration--financial services account for around two thirds of the portfolio. Interestingly, Lazard had no exposure to energy, materials, financials, or real estate, but that wasn't enough to offset painful stock-specific issues in some of its largest positions."

Morningstar said while it usually doesn't focus on short-term performance, analysing it in periods of stress can be helpful in seeing if the strategy is performing as intended, if they are providing downside protection as promised, how concentrated strategies behave compared to diversified peers, and how different investing styles fair.

Miles said value index significantly underperformed (-16.12% in AUD) the growth (-2.60%) and quality (-2.73%) benchmarks during the first quarter.

"Many value managers believed the margin expansion in 2019 would reverse as investors shunned expensive parts of the market, like technology. Instead, already cheap cyclical sectors like energy, mining, and financial services became even cheaper, while the expensive defensives and traditional growth names proved more resilient," he said.

"The value factor has, historically, outperformed growth in the recovery after a bear market (such as the 1987 and 2000 dot-com crashes) but there are no guarantees."

Read more: MorningstarAndrew Miles
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Multi-asset results mixed in COVID-19 sell-off
Morningstar acquires global ESG ratings house
Best, worst performing Aussie equities funds
Aberdeen Standard global equities funds downgraded
Ironbark fund rating under review
The bulls are back
What's next for income-focused funds
Times of turmoil create opportunities: deVere
The impact of COVID-19 on emerging markets
UBS says goodbye to ETFs
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 41O2Pm9l