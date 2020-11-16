NEWS
Superannuation
Australians drain $35bn from super
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 16 NOV 2020   12:16PM

Around $35 billion has been removed from Australians retirement savings as the governments' early release of super (ERS) scheme edges towards its close.

Having opened in April this year in response to the immediate effects of the COVID-19 lockdown, close to five million Australians have removed over $35 billion from superannuation.

Around half of the total applications are repeat applications; those who removed up to $10,000 prior to the new financial year, and again when the second tranche opened.

This indicates those who took advantage of the scheme in the first half of the year were very likely to access it again in the second half.

Industry Super Australia (ISA) said data in September showed over 600,000 Australians have drained their retirement savings all together.

Whilst the $35 billion milestone was surpassed, applications have been slowing as Australia has slowly worked its way out of lockdown and people have been able to return to work.

Over the week to November 8, 25,000 applications were received by funds of which 16,000 were initial applications and 8000 were repeat applications.

In total, 3.3 million initial applications have been received with 1.4 million repeat applications.

In the week to November 8, super funds paid out $160 million, with $35 billion paid since the scheme opened in April.

The average total payment made has been steadily dropping and is now $7655 overall and $8326 when considering repeat applications only.

Read more: Early Release of SuperERSIndustry Super AustraliaCOVID-19
