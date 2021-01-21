NEWS
Superannuation
ATO releases finding from super survey
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 21 JAN 2021   12:42PM

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.

Twice a year the ATO survey Australia's large super fund industry on ways it can improve its services and engagement with the funds.

"Thank you to those who responded to our most recent survey in November 2020," the ATO said.

"We received a very strong response, providing us with excellent feedback on where we are performing well and where we can improve."

The ATO said some of the key themes emerging from the survey were that respondents found early consultation between interested parties is critical in delivering positive outcomes.

The ATO said most funds are satisfied with the value they derive from super-related consultation groups they attend.

Additionally, three quarters of respondents thought they were working together effectively to administer the super system to Australians.

The ATO said it received positive feedback relating to its communication channels of holding industry conferences and using its website, newsletters, and CRT alerts.

However, it wasn't all positive feedback with many respondents saying they would like the ATO to engage with funds earlier around changes to the super system and respond more promptly to questions from the industry.

Funds also said the searchability of content and information on the ATO website needs improvement.

The ATO said that was something it has been working on and confirmed it will continue to enhance the usability of its website.

