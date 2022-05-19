ASX board diversity stagnating: Report

Nineteen per cent of female ASX 300 directors are dominating close to half of all female-occupied seats, according to diversity insights showing little has changed in the last 12 months.

The 2022 Board Diversity Index, launched by the Governance Institute of Australia and Watermark Search International, shows more women are moving into board roles at ASX 300 companies but more of them are also holding more than one seat.

According to the index, women hold 32% of ASX 300 board seats. However, just 19% of female directors hold 48% of the seats held by women. Last year, 29% of female directors held 51% of female-occupied seats.

Still, the number of women on boards has increased by 70% since 2016. However, in 2021 there remained 69 companies in the ASX 300 with no or just one woman on the board.

This year also marks the first in which there are female directors with 15 or more years' tenure, and there is a higher proportion of women directors with additional qualifications, including PhDs, governance qualifications and master's degrees.

An undergraduate degree is now virtually the minimum standard, the report states, with 80% of all directors holding this qualification.

Based on analysis of trends over the last decade, it's expected that women should represent 50% of all board seats by 2030. However, Women on Boards is now targeting a 40:40:20 split on boards and could see no boards without women by 2026; that would be 40% women, 40% men and 20% open.

However, cultural diversity remains a challenge, with the research showing 90% of directors are from an Anglo-Celtic background - the same amount as last year. Just 3% of directors are from a non-European background.

Directors are also getting older, with the number of directors aged over 70 now sitting at 22%, up from 16% last year. The average age of directors has remained virtually unchanged for the last six years too, the analysis found.

"If a female [in 2030], she [director] is likely to be tertiary qualified to a higher level than a male if current trends are replicated. Whether male or female, the prototype director is probably going to be a little older and have a higher likelihood of coming from an ethnic background other than Anglo-Celtic. Not overwhelmingly more likely, but with greater probability than today," the report reads.