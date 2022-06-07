ASIC releases estimate cost recovery levies for 2021/22

ASIC has drafted its indicative levies for the 2021/22 financial year.

In its latest cost recovery implementation statement, ASIC proposed a minimum levy of $1500 plus $1142 per adviser for licensees that provide personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products.

The $1500 flat per licensee charge remains unchanged after the Morrison government capped ASIC's recovery levy charges to help advisers deal with the impacts of COVID and regulatory reforms.

ASIC stated the approximate budgeted cost recovery would be $24.01 million across 2759 Australian financial services licensees. This figure is down from $25.76 million in 2020/21.

Constituting a much smaller cost recovery amount of $500,000, licensees that provided general advice only had an indicative flat levy of $486.

The regulator expects a $37.92 million cost recovery from 95 super trustees, with an indicative minimum levy of $18,000 plus $17.85 per $1 million of assets above the $250 million threshold.

Responsible entities and wholesale entities were appraised budgeted cost recovery amounts of $20.75 million and $5.8 million respectively.

The 426 responsible entities in question were specified to have a minimum levy of $7000 plus $10.85 per $1 million of assets above the $10 million threshold. Wholesale entities of which there are 1783 had an indicative levy of $1000 plus $4.91 per $1 million of adjusted total assets.

Overall, ASIC estimates it will recover $332.3 million of its 2021/22 regulatory costs via the levies in the corporate, deposit taking, credit, investment management, super, market infrastructure, market intermediaries, financial advice and insurance sectors.