Another Aussie mandate for Apex Group

Brisbane-based investment firm Hamilton12 has selected Apex Group as administrator of its new Australian Shares Income Fund.

The Hamilton12 Australian Shares Income Fund, launched this month, aims to generate long-term after-tax returns for Australian resident investors in excess of the benchmark after fees, including an annual gross dividend yield (including franking) that exceeds the gross dividend yield of the benchmark.

Apex Group has been appointed to provide fund administration, transfer agency and custody services, alongside trustee to the fund K2 Asset Management.

Already this year, Apex Group has been appointed by local funds Yarra Capital Management and Capital Prudential.

"Following the integration of Apex Group's acquisitions in Australia, we have continued to see strong client demand in the first quarter of 2023, for our expanded suite of services, driving our organic growth in the region," Apex Group head of business development Australia and New Zealand Nick Bradford said.

"We are proud to be supporting the launch of Hamilton12's new Australian Shares Income Fund through our consultative approach and provision of flexible solutions."

Meanwhile, Hamilton12 managing director and co-founder Richard McDougall said the group is pleased to be working with Apex Group to offer wholesale and sophisticated investors its after-tax focused systematic investment strategy through the Hamilton12 Australian Shares Income Fund.

"Apex Group's single-source solution means that we can access all the fund administration and custody services via one contract, delivered by an experienced local team," he said.

"We have been impressed with their advice and adaptability in bringing our fund to market and are confident in their ability to offer scalable solutions as we grow."