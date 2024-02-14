Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AMP chair steps down

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 FEB 2024   12:35PM

The chair of AMP will step down on April 12 after nearly five years in the role.

Debra Hazelton tendered her resignation, with AMP non-executive director Mike Hirst succeeding her as the new chair.

Hazelton joined the AMP board as non-executive director on 15 June 2019 at the height of AMP's tumult in the wake of the Hayne Royal Commission. She took over as chair in August 2020.

She replaced Catherine Brenner who left in the hope that investors could regain confidence in AMP following shock revelations at the hearing.

Hazelton is the former chief executive of Mizuho Bank in Australia and Commonwealth Bank in Japan.

She is currently a non-executive director for the Treasury Corporation of Victoria, Persol Australia Holdings, and the Australia-Japan Foundation, and previously served on the board of Australian Financial Markets Association.

"During my tenure as chair, AMP has undergone a significant transformation to set the company up for a sustainable future. We have a strong chief executive officer and management team in place, the board has been renewed, the business is repositioned, the strategy reset, the AMP portfolio is simplified, the capital base is strong, and substantive legacy issues are resolved," Hazelton said.

Hirst's experience includes leading Bendigo and Adelaide Bank as chief executive. Before this, he worked in senior roles at Colonial, Westpac, and Chase AMP Bank. He was also deputy chair of the Treasury Corporation of Victoria and the Australian Banking Association.

Hirst is currently a board member of GMHBA and Racing Victoria.

"I feel very privileged to be taking on the role of chair and recognise that we need to continue the hard work in delivering on the strategy and realising improved value for shareholders," Hirst said.

"AMP has a dedicated management team and a clear strategy that it needs to deliver on. I look forward to working with Alexis as she leads the business to deliver growth opportunities and to drive improved investor and customer value."

Read more: Treasury Corporation of VictoriaAdelaide BankAustralia-Japan FoundationAustralian Banking AssociationAustralian Financial Markets AssociationCatherine BrennerCommonwealth BankDebra HazeltonGMHBAHayne Royal CommissionMike HirstMizuho BankPersol Australia HoldingsWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Westpac loses Ausgrid rate swap case
Aware Super, ART hire member service heads
Interest rates drive adviser conversations in 2024
TAL appoints chief claims officer
MLC Life names general manager, remediation
RBA names new chief economist
AMP adds to board
OnePath cops $5m fine over fees for no service
Westpac reports $7.2bn profit
Macquarie appoints Byres, half-year results decline

Editor's Choice

AMP reports boost in IFA flows, advice unit flounders

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
Despite seeing an influx of independent financial advisers' (IFAs) business, AMP continues to seek alternatives for its advice unit as it reports another loss.

AI poses potential challenge to financial stability: Gensler

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:46PM
Artificial intelligence could threaten financial stability, forcing novel macro-prudential strategies, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler.

Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:39PM
Investment returns for APRA-regulated superannuation funds lagged self-managed super funds (SMSFs) by 4.1% in the 2021-22 financial year, according to the University of Adelaide.

Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
New research reveals that indexed strategies are on track to reach $1 trillion by 2026 and will account for one-quarter of the funds management universe.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach