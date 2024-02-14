AMP chair steps down

The chair of AMP will step down on April 12 after nearly five years in the role.

Debra Hazelton tendered her resignation, with AMP non-executive director Mike Hirst succeeding her as the new chair.

Hazelton joined the AMP board as non-executive director on 15 June 2019 at the height of AMP's tumult in the wake of the Hayne Royal Commission. She took over as chair in August 2020.

She replaced Catherine Brenner who left in the hope that investors could regain confidence in AMP following shock revelations at the hearing.

Hazelton is the former chief executive of Mizuho Bank in Australia and Commonwealth Bank in Japan.

She is currently a non-executive director for the Treasury Corporation of Victoria, Persol Australia Holdings, and the Australia-Japan Foundation, and previously served on the board of Australian Financial Markets Association.

"During my tenure as chair, AMP has undergone a significant transformation to set the company up for a sustainable future. We have a strong chief executive officer and management team in place, the board has been renewed, the business is repositioned, the strategy reset, the AMP portfolio is simplified, the capital base is strong, and substantive legacy issues are resolved," Hazelton said.

Hirst's experience includes leading Bendigo and Adelaide Bank as chief executive. Before this, he worked in senior roles at Colonial, Westpac, and Chase AMP Bank. He was also deputy chair of the Treasury Corporation of Victoria and the Australian Banking Association.

Hirst is currently a board member of GMHBA and Racing Victoria.

"I feel very privileged to be taking on the role of chair and recognise that we need to continue the hard work in delivering on the strategy and realising improved value for shareholders," Hirst said.

"AMP has a dedicated management team and a clear strategy that it needs to deliver on. I look forward to working with Alexis as she leads the business to deliver growth opportunities and to drive improved investor and customer value."