AMP appoints advice transformation manager

AMP has announced a key appointment in the transformation of its financial advice business.

Jill Hopkins has been appointed advice program transformation manager.

"Jill has extensive knowledge of the financial advice industry and is playing a key role is on the ongoing transformation of AMP's advice business as part of the group's three-year strategy," a spokesperson for AMP said.

Prior to joining AMP, Hopkins was a program director at TAFE NSW and an executive business manager at Bank of Queensland.

She also spent four years working on the Commonwealth Bank's future advice model as a program director between 2013 and 2017.

Earlier in her career, Hopkins held roles at Westpac, Citi and Macquarie Group.

Her appointment comes amid upheaval for AMP's financial adviser network. A class action was filed in July against AMP by its own advisers in relation to the institutions decision to slash Buyer of Last Resort valuations.

AMP is also in the midst of a portfolio review, with a takeover bid from Ares Management valuing the company at $1.85 per share still being considered.