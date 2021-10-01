AIOFP petitions to delay DDO, annual renewal

The Association of Independently Owned Finance Professionals is calling on lawmakers to delay two major financial advice reforms until 2022 by launching an online petition.

The AIOFP is seeking to delay the Design and Distribution Obligations and consent form rules until 1 July 2022 under the petition entitled Reducing the cost of financial advice for consumers.

"The original objective of the parliamentary enquiry into the financial services industry was to ensure that consumers had access to professional and cost-effective financial advice. Unfortunately, this has not happened, the cost of advice now precludes around 80% of eligible consumers," the petition reads.

The annual renewal agreement and DDO regime were introduced during COVID where implementation confusion is widespread amongst product providers, regulators, advisers and expensive for consumers, the petition goes on to say.

Executive director of the AIOFP Peter Johnston said this has ultimately resulted in unintended consequences in which advisers now have to pass compliance costs to their clients.

"Now is the time for action, the success of this strategy rests with Advisers getting involved to help their clients and themselves. Please send this far and wide to all Advisers and Product Manufacturers, they also have an interest in deferring DDO/consent forms," Johnston told members.

Johnston also wants an independent panel established to analyse and moderate the compliance regime after the federal election with the aim of elimination unnecessary compliance duplication.

"The greatest opportunity however is to get thousands of petition supporters sending a strong message to all politicians we are a force to be reckoned with," he said.