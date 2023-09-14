Newspaper icon
Young Aussies flock to SMSFs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 14 SEP 2023   11:59AM

Generation X and Millennials are leading the charge in establishing self-managed super funds (SMSFs), according to new analysis from Class.

The 2023 Annual Benchmark Report reveals that Generation X aged 42 to 56 (52.7%) and Millennials aged 27 to 41 (23.7%) collectively drove 76.4% of new fund establishments in the 2023 financial year. Baby Boomers, aged 57 to 71, account for 21.3% of establishments.

Citing ATO data, the median age of members for all newly established funds was 46 years old in FY21, which has reduced from 54.1 years old a decade prior.

Class chief executive Tim Steele said the younger generation is realising the many benefits SMSFs offer, including flexibility, investment choice and control, as well as the opportunity to become more engaged in their retirement outcomes. They're also seeing SMSFs as a cost-effective structure.

"Interestingly, the data also shows members aged 75 and over are choosing to stay in SMSFs for longer," he said.

At the end of June, there were 610,287 SMSFs, up 4.2% year on year, according to APRA data. SMSFs comprise $876.4 billion or 25% of the $3.54 trillion superannuation pool.

On average, non-concessional contributions for Class members in FY22 rose by 28.1%, resulting from several factors including downsizing contributions, rebalancing strategies, the indexation of contribution caps, and the removal of the work test for people under the age of 67.

SMSF members appear to be enjoying tax-free earnings in retirement phase compared to APRA fund members. In contrast, nearly one in two members over 65 years old in APRA funds still have their entire balance in accumulation phase. Only one in eight Class members over 65 have their entire balance in accumulation.

"While this in part reflects the higher levels of engagement in the SMSF sector and likely the value of having access to financial advice, it also highlights that the superannuation sector collectively needs to do more to identify and service the retirement income needs of members," Steele said.

SMSFs are making inroads on closing the super gender gap compared to APRA funds. However, there is still a way to go before we achieve parity in super balances, he said.

"Interestingly, the data indicates that women have a higher average balance early in their careers. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the gender gap peaks at 25% in the 35-44 age bracket and, while reduced over time, the gap is never bridged," Steele said.

Read more: ClassAPRATim Steele
