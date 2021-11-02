Wells Fargo deals finalise

Computershare has completed its acquisition of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services' assets. At the same time, Wells Fargo Asset Management has been officially rebranded as Allspring Global Investments.

Today marks the first day of Computershare Corporate Trust, a standalone business within ASX-listed Computershare. It sees Computershare become a top four provider of corporate trust services in the US market.

Under the deal, all of the corporate trust services business team has transitioned to Computershare.

"Our immediate focus is now ensuring a successful transition and integration of CCT, bringing the business' market expertise and deep client relationships to Computershare while we look to leverage our core competencies to deliver technology innovation, new product development and improved financial returns," Computershare chief executive Stuart Irving said.

The completion of the deal comes at the same time Wells Fargo Asset Management becomes an independent global asset manager, renamed as Allspring Global Investments.

It follows the acquisition of the business by GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners.

Allspring has more than US$587 billion in assets under management and operates 18 offices globally, with headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GTCR's co-chief executive and managing director Collin Roche said there will be a significant investment made in the business to grow strategic areas, including its technology platform, distribution network and international footprint.

Going forward, Wells Fargo & Co. owns a passive 9.9% equity interest in the building. In addition to GTCR and Reverence Capital, Allspring's management, portfolio managers and employees also now hold a significant share of the company's equity.