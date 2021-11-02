NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Wells Fargo deals finalise

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 NOV 2021   12:35PM

Computershare has completed its acquisition of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services' assets. At the same time, Wells Fargo Asset Management has been officially rebranded as Allspring Global Investments.

Today marks the first day of Computershare Corporate Trust, a standalone business within ASX-listed Computershare. It sees Computershare become a top four provider of corporate trust services in the US market.

Under the deal, all of the corporate trust services business team has transitioned to Computershare.

"Our immediate focus is now ensuring a successful transition and integration of CCT, bringing the business' market expertise and deep client relationships to Computershare while we look to leverage our core competencies to deliver technology innovation, new product development and improved financial returns," Computershare chief executive Stuart Irving said.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

The completion of the deal comes at the same time Wells Fargo Asset Management becomes an independent global asset manager, renamed as Allspring Global Investments.

It follows the acquisition of the business by GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners.

Allspring has more than US$587 billion in assets under management and operates 18 offices globally, with headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GTCR's co-chief executive and managing director Collin Roche said there will be a significant investment made in the business to grow strategic areas, including its technology platform, distribution network and international footprint.

Going forward, Wells Fargo & Co. owns a passive 9.9% equity interest in the building. In addition to GTCR and Reverence Capital, Allspring's management, portfolio managers and employees also now hold a significant share of the company's equity.

Read more: ComputershareAllspring Global InvestmentsWells Fargo Asset ManagementWells Fargo Corporate Trust ServicesComputershare Corporate TrustGTCR LLCReverence Capital PartnersStuart Irving
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Wells Fargo AM rebrands, names chief
Computershare to buy Wells Fargo corporate trust business
Wells Fargo sells asset management business
Iress hires head of corporate development
Wells Fargo sets sights on Aussie super
Credit Suisse names preferred investment options
All Tech Index launches down under
Industry funds name new chief
Wells Fargo AM chief moves to BMO
Superannuation fund comparison tool launches

Editor's Choice

HSBC AM names regional chief

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
A former Fidelity International executive will lead HSBC Asset Management's Asia Pacific business as chief executive.

CFA Institute launches new ESG standard

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
CFA Institute launched the Global ESG Disclosure Standards for Investment Products, a new standard designed to facilitate more accurate evaluation of ESG investment products.

Equip, corporate fund merger complete

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
Equip has finalised its latest successor fund transfer, adding $765 million to its funds under management.

Fiducian acquires $1.1bn advice business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Fiducian was the successful bidder for the $1.1 billion financial advice subsidiary of a national bank.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.