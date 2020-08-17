NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Wealthy Aussies panic buy life insurance
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 17 AUG 2020   11:51AM

High net worth investors have resorted to panic buying life insurance products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic despite low trust in the providers, according to the latest research from GlobalData.

The analytics and data firm's 2020 Global Wealth Managers Survey revealed 88% of wealth managers reported heightened demand for life insurance products which was the highest among the 19 countries surveyed.

It comes as GlobalData's COVID-19 Tracker Survey highlighted that 83% of Australians were quite or extremely concerned about the outbreak of the pandemic, with only 5% who were not concerned.

GlobalData senior wealth management analyst Heike van den Hoevel said: "Panic buying does not end with food. In the face of growing concerns surrounding infections, Australian HNW investors are looking for ways to care for their families."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Despite the panic buying, 96% of wealth managers agree that customers have lost confidence in the life insurance industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a worrying statistic - the reputation of insurers has taken a battering amidst COVID-19 and HNW investors will be more likely to buy insurance products via a third party they already have a well-established relationship and trust. This means now is clearly the time for wealth managers to review their life insurance proposition," he said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

In addition, 61.5% of Australian believed that the COVID-19 situation will get 'a bit' or 'a lot worse' over the next month. This compares to only 28.7%, who expected the situation to deteriorate at the beginning of May.

van den Hoevel said negative sentiment will continue to support the demand for life insurance products with nearly half of wealth managers surveyed expect an increase and almost none expect demand to fall.

"However, the lack of trust in insurance providers continues to have a significant effect on the provider selection. The crisis has been a double-edged sword - COVID-19 is driving demand but has also had a negative impact on the insurance providers' image."

Read more: Life insuranceGlobalDataGlobal Wealth Managers Survey
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FSC reveals life insurance data
Life insurers fork out more for mental health
Super advocate takes FSC to task over TPD tests
Insurer invokes financial hardship policy
COVID-19 drives Aussies to check exemptions
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
Life insurers prepare for grilling
Not safe to launch: APRA
No exclusions for frontline workers
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
Editor's Choice
Synchron compliance lead moves to AMP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:41PM
Synchron's former general manager of legal, risk and compliance has a new role at AMP.
Fiducian posts $10.5m in FY20 profits
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
ASX-listed Fiducian Group doubled its net inflows to $217 million in FY20, as it posts $10.5 million in statutory net profit after tax for the year.
Mayfair 101 in damage control
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Embattled Mayfair 101 has attempted to set the record straight, hitting out at claims chief executive James Mawhinney may attempt to flee the country and at Vasco Trustees over its handling of the IPO Wealth Fund.
Wealthy Aussies panic buy life insurance
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:51AM
High net worth investors have resorted to panic buying life insurance products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic despite low trust in the providers, according to the latest research from GlobalData.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sDGSL6ce