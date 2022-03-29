NEWS
Regulatory

War in Ukraine sparks defence spend

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 29 MAR 2022   7:45PM

An unstable global geopolitical situation, most significantly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has prompted a $270 billion commitment to defence spending in the Federal Budget.

The increased allocation to defence will bring Australia's defence spending above 2% of GDP for the first time in 20 years.

The government will build a new submarine base on the east coast of Australia as part of a $10 billion spend on submarine infrastructure. That $10 billion includes $4.3 billion invested in a large vessel dry berth in Western Australia.

Steps are also being taken to secure land in Adelaide so the government can build a nuclear-powered submarine construction yard.

"The lesson of history is that weakness invites aggression. It leaves nations vulnerable to coercion. This is the reality we must confront. The world is less stable," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in his Budget speech.

"We must invest more in the defence of our nation. This is what we are doing after those opposite allowed defence spending to fall to its lowest level since 1938. We have put in place a 10-year defence capability plan worth more than $270 billion supporting more than 100,000 jobs."

Frydenberg position the defence spending spree as also being an investment in Australian jobs. A total of $38 billion of that spend is allocated to expanding the size of Australia's defence workforces, aimed at adding 18,500 personnel by 2040.

The defence spending includes an announced allocation of $9.9 billion to be invested in Australia's offensive and defensive cyber capabilities.

"This is the biggest ever investment in Australia's cyber preparedness," Frydenberg said.

"Creating 1900 jobs, more data analysts, computer programmers, and software engineers to boost our capacity to prevent and respond to cyber threats."

In Budget papers, the government highlighted that is has already received 45 new F35 aircrafts, and has allocated funds for up to 75 M1A2 Abrams tanks and 12 Arafura class offshore patrol vessels.

On the war in Ukraine, Australia will provide $156 million to support the people of Ukraine in cooperation with NATO. This will involve providing military equipment, medical supplies and financial assistance.

Australia has already sanctioned 488 Russian nationals and 33 entities and institutions.

The government's outlook for the international economy, included in budget papers, acknowledged the invasion of Ukraine as having an extremely uncertain impact on the global economy and recover from COVID-19.

It expects the Russian invasion of Ukraine to to add 0.75% drag on global economic growth in 2022 and to increase global inflation by 1.5% primarily through higher oil, gas and wheat prices.

Russia supplies 18% of the world's gas, 12% of the world's oil supply and together with Ukraine 25% of world wheat exports.

Meanwhile, minister for defence industry Melissa Price noted the budget includes a $1.16 billion spend for the first phase of a National Space Mission for Earth Observation program. The first phase is scheduled to be completed in 2039, with $38.5 million per annum allocated for funding.

The project will make Australia more self-sufficient in earth observation, seeing it develop and launch four Australian satellites with the aim of laying the foundations for more complex space missions.

"The information we get from Earth observation satellites is central to our everyday life - from forecasting the weather and responding to natural disasters through to managing the environment and supporting our farmers," Price said.

"This investment reinforces the Morrison Government's commitment to growing space capability here at home so we can remain safe and secure, and create important economic opportunities. This in an investment both for the now and the future of the Australian space sector."

The National Space Mission will be led by the Australian Space Agency in partnership with Geoscience Australia, CSIRO, the Bureau of Meteorology and Defence.

VIEW COMMENTS

