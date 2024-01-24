Newspaper icon
Volatility an opportunity for skilled active managers: GSFM

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JAN 2024   12:45PM

The looming threat of sporadic, extreme market volatility presents an opportunity for active managers to capitalise on fluctuating asset values, GSFM advisor Stephen Miller says.

At an event yesterday, Miller described the current financial landscape as a "multipronged fork in the road", fraught with Rumsfeldian "known unknowns and unknown unknowns", a marked departure from the consensus Goldilocks economic outlook - a benign slowdown and smooth disinflationary environment.

Warning that the risks of sticky inflation and an unexpected recession might be underestimated, Miller pointed to several structural factors that could be inflection points, such as higher neutral interest rates, because of a big budget deficit in the US, and retiring baby boomers depleting their savings.

He also cited more involved regulators and growing protectionism, a rare point of agreement between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, both advocating for increased tariff protection for US industries.

All these dynamics unfold against a backdrop of elevated geopolitical risk, characterised by an impending US election and forthcoming elections in over 50 countries, encompassing nearly half of the world's population, in addition to the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Considering conflating structural and geopolitical risks, Miller questioned the Goldilocks scenario's assumption of a steady disinflation and gradual economic slowdown, calling it insufficiently nuanced.

He suggested that, at a minimum, these risks could lead to sporadic "bouts of extreme market volatility," resulting in significant shifts in market sentiment and asset valuations.

However, this environment, while turbulent, could offer ample opportunities for active fund managers, Miller said.

"Higher volatility probably means a higher dispersion of individual issuer returns, which is a great environment for active fund managers," he said.

Miller also stressed that volatility accentuates the importance of diversification, which entails more than just stock selection.

He recommended diversifying beta by seeking assets uncorrelated with bond and equity markets, suggesting long-short portfolios and macro hedge funds, and selective exposure to commodities.

Read more: GSFMMarket volatilityInflationStephen MillerActive fund managersDonald TrumpJoe BidenEconomic outlookGeopolitical risksUS election
VIEW COMMENTS

Expert Feed

