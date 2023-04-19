Newspaper icon
Viridian picks up advice firm

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 APR 2023   12:37PM

Viridian Financial Group has acquired a Queensland-based boutique advice firm, with plans to leverage its use of video Statements of Advice (SoAs).

Viridian has acquired Enlightened Financial Solutions, founded by chief executive and Financial Standard Power50 adviser James Wortley. While owned by Viridian, Enlightened Financial Solutions will continue under its existing brand.

As part of the deal, Viridian said it plans to leverage the digital capabilities of the firm, a big user of video SoAs. Meanwhile, Viridian's investment in cybersecurity and digital advice technology will benefit existing EFS clients, it said.

"EFS is thrilled to be joining the Viridian Financial Group Family," Wortley said.

Time to buy smaller companies?

"As a firm, we are known for providing clear and trusted advice and I am extremely proud of the role our firm has played in supporting the financial needs of our clients."

Wortley said joining Viridian will allow his firm to continue to pursue its own business growth strategy, while better supporting its existing clients by accessing cybersecurity technology and building on its digital advice engagement with clients.

Viridian joint chief executive Raamy Shahien said the partnership with EFS aligns with the firm's strategy of joining forces with the industry's best advisers and advice firms.

"EFS is a fast-growing financial planning business with an innovative advice model and a culture that is closely aligned with Viridian's. We are particularly impressed by the innovations the EFS team has made with their digital SoAs and believe this closely aligns with our own aspirations," he said.

"Viridian's commitment to ongoing investment in technology, specialist capabilities, and a focus on championing advice will be highly attractive to many Australian advice firms looking for a partner to help grow their business and improve efficiency for clients."

