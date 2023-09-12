Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Viridian launches new specialist division amid acquisition drive

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 12 SEP 2023   12:39PM

Viridian Financial Group has launched Infinity Capital Solutions, an investment management division with its own AFSL, marking its evolution into a dual-structured entity.

Infinity Capital Solutions (ICS) affords third-party advice practices and financial advisers access to Viridian's proprietary model through four distinct offerings: asset management, portfolio management, digital tools that "elevate operational efficiency, security, and client relationships", and a curated range of fixed income solutions.

Viridian co-founder and joint chief executive Glenn Calder said: "This marks a significant stride forward for the firm. ICS aligns seamlessly with our mission to offer a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the evolving needs of advisers, clients, and the financial sector as a whole."

Beside the launch of ICS, Viridian is also introducing a range of individually managed accounts (IMAs). The IMA solution will be overseen by a portfolio management team that collaborates closely with advisers to offer tailored investment solutions designed for high-net-worth individuals.

To enhance the capabilities of ICS, Con Koromalis stepped in as the new head of distribution last month. With a 15-year tenure at abrdn, he is spearheading the distribution strategy, bolstering its advice network and amplifying external market engagement.

Acquisition strategy

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Earlier this year, Viridian acquired Queensland-based boutique advice firm, Enlightened Financial Solutions, planning to leverage its digital capabilities, such as video Statements of Advice (SoA). The deal aligns with Viridian's strategy to partner with top-tier advisers, underscoring a shared focus on digital innovation and cybersecurity for enhanced client engagement.

"Enlightened Financial Solutions (EFS) is a fast-growing financial planning business with an innovative advice model and a culture that is closely aligned with Viridian's. We are particularly impressed by the innovations the EFS team has made with their digital SoAs and believe this closely aligns with our own aspirations," Viridian co-founder and joined chief executive Raamy Shahein said in April.

This month, Viridian also acquired Sydney-based mortgage broker, Smartmove Professional Mortgage Advisors, expanding its footprint in the lending sector. The acquisition set to finalise this year, will see Veridian's mortgage operations integrate into Smartmove, projecting to double its client base to 16,000.

Viridian told Financial Standard that it has initiated an acquisition strategy to bring in advice firms that share similar values - under an equity ownership plan. It believes this expansion will allow it to reach thousands more Australians at a time when the advice gap is widening.

However, Calder clarified that Viridian's growth strategy isn't dictated by a set acquisition target but alignment with the company's principles, notably its commitment to the advice industry and adherence to client ideals.

Read more: Infinity Capital SolutionsViridian Financial GroupEnlightened Financial SolutionsGlenn CalderSmartmove Professional Mortgage AdvisorsFinancial adviceCon KoromalisFinancial StandardRaamy ShaheinVeridian
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NGS Super to debut retirement income product
Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows
APRA finds signs of step change in remuneration practices
RBA holds cash rate at 4.1%
Saxo APAC asset management lead exits
Natixis IM eyes expansion with new retail AFSL
Government consults on superannuation objective laws
How to warm up for a 50-degree day
Alternative real estate is on the rise: AXA
Top global trends impacting portfolio construction

Editor's Choice

HESTA welcomes head of portfolio design

CHLOE WALKER
Dianne Sandoval will become the super fund's head of portfolio design, starting her new role in October.

Largest pension funds see drop in assets: Research

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The top 300 pension funds in the world, including 16 local super funds, have seen their assets drop for the first time since 2018.

Two top Global X executives exit

KARREN VERGARA
Two senior executives leading distribution and investment strategy respectively have exited Global X ETFs amid a local restructure.

Viridian launches new specialist division amid acquisition drive

ANDREW MCKEAN
Viridian Financial Group has launched Infinity Capital Solutions, an investment management division with its own AFSL, marking its evolution into a dual-structured entity.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.