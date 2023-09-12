Viridian launches new specialist division amid acquisition drive

Viridian Financial Group has launched Infinity Capital Solutions, an investment management division with its own AFSL, marking its evolution into a dual-structured entity.

Infinity Capital Solutions (ICS) affords third-party advice practices and financial advisers access to Viridian's proprietary model through four distinct offerings: asset management, portfolio management, digital tools that "elevate operational efficiency, security, and client relationships", and a curated range of fixed income solutions.

Viridian co-founder and joint chief executive Glenn Calder said: "This marks a significant stride forward for the firm. ICS aligns seamlessly with our mission to offer a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the evolving needs of advisers, clients, and the financial sector as a whole."

Beside the launch of ICS, Viridian is also introducing a range of individually managed accounts (IMAs). The IMA solution will be overseen by a portfolio management team that collaborates closely with advisers to offer tailored investment solutions designed for high-net-worth individuals.

To enhance the capabilities of ICS, Con Koromalis stepped in as the new head of distribution last month. With a 15-year tenure at abrdn, he is spearheading the distribution strategy, bolstering its advice network and amplifying external market engagement.

Acquisition strategy

Earlier this year, Viridian acquired Queensland-based boutique advice firm, Enlightened Financial Solutions, planning to leverage its digital capabilities, such as video Statements of Advice (SoA). The deal aligns with Viridian's strategy to partner with top-tier advisers, underscoring a shared focus on digital innovation and cybersecurity for enhanced client engagement.

"Enlightened Financial Solutions (EFS) is a fast-growing financial planning business with an innovative advice model and a culture that is closely aligned with Viridian's. We are particularly impressed by the innovations the EFS team has made with their digital SoAs and believe this closely aligns with our own aspirations," Viridian co-founder and joined chief executive Raamy Shahein said in April.

This month, Viridian also acquired Sydney-based mortgage broker, Smartmove Professional Mortgage Advisors, expanding its footprint in the lending sector. The acquisition set to finalise this year, will see Veridian's mortgage operations integrate into Smartmove, projecting to double its client base to 16,000.

Viridian told Financial Standard that it has initiated an acquisition strategy to bring in advice firms that share similar values - under an equity ownership plan. It believes this expansion will allow it to reach thousands more Australians at a time when the advice gap is widening.

However, Calder clarified that Viridian's growth strategy isn't dictated by a set acquisition target but alignment with the company's principles, notably its commitment to the advice industry and adherence to client ideals.