VGI Partners co-founder steps down from board

Former VGI Partners co-founder and head of research has resigned from the board on a technicality.

Douglas Tynan resigned from his executive position at VGI Partners in June and signaled his intention to stay on the board and remain an investor in the funds.

However, as Tynan was an executive director of VGI prior to his decision to transition to a non-executive directorship role, his positions on the boards of VGI Partners Global Investments (VG1) and VGI Partners Asian Investments (VG8) was associated with his executive role.

David Jones who is chair of VG1 has been appointed to the board of VG8 and will stand for election at the annual general meeting in November.

Following Tynan's departure as a director VG1, the board will now comprise a majority of independent non-executive directors.

After 12 years at VGI and being an instrumental figure in the launch of its master fund, offshore fund and its ASX listing in 2019, Tynan resigned from his executive role due to personal reasons.

Following his departure, the investment team has reported directly to Robert Luciano as the portfolio manager.

Speaking on Tynan's resignation in June, Luciano said: "While I am personally disappointed to see Doug depart his executive role, I have the utmost confidence in the capabilities of our investment team of 12 professionals in Sydney, New York and Tokyo."

In August the hedge fund manager reported a 59% decrease in its profits in the six months to June 30 at $3.6 million compared to the same period the year prior which was $20.6 million.