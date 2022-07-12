Value Partners makes key regional appointment

Value Partners makes key regional appointmentBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 12 JUL 2022 12:40PM
Read more: Value Partners Group, June Wong, Vincent Ching, BlackRock Asset Management, First State Investments, Wallace Tsang
Value Partners Group has appointed a new head of intermediaries, Asia Pacific.
Effective this month, Vincent Ching as taken over the role, responsible for the management and development of fund distribution management in the region and Hong Kong.
He replaces Wallace Tsang who is the group's current regional head, intermediary business APAC who has decided to step away due to family reasons.
He brings close to two decades' experience in financial services and was previously the group's head of Hong Kong, retail distribution. He has been with Value Partners since 2015 and was previously vice president at BlackRock Asset Management, North Asia and has also worked at First State Investments.
In the new role, Ching reports to Value Partners chief executive June Wong.
"Vincent has made a consistent and valuable contribution to the group. He has done a very good job in running the Hong Kong Retail Business in the past, and I am excited to invite Vincent for this bigger role to help Value Partners create further success," Wong said.
She also thanks Tsang for his contribution to the business.
"He has been a loyal and key senior executive at Value Partners and was one of the key figures behind the success of Value Partners in the past decade. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," she said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Global pension fund snaps up telco stake|
Qantas Super, CEFC back new ESG fund|
Global fintech Smart expands pension offering to Australia|
Nominations open for 2022 AFA awards|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Dear minister: Fixing the broken advice market
Size isn't everything
Like dogs, every investment style has its day
Reconfiguring portfolios for a structural turning point
Laura Ryan
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED