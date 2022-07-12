Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Value Partners makes key regional appointment

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 12 JUL 2022   12:40PM

Value Partners Group has appointed a new head of intermediaries, Asia Pacific.

Effective this month, Vincent Ching as taken over the role, responsible for the management and development of fund distribution management in the region and Hong Kong.

He replaces Wallace Tsang who is the group's current regional head, intermediary business APAC who has decided to step away due to family reasons.

He brings close to two decades' experience in financial services and was previously the group's head of Hong Kong, retail distribution. He has been with Value Partners since 2015 and was previously vice president at BlackRock Asset Management, North Asia and has also worked at First State Investments.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

In the new role, Ching reports to Value Partners chief executive June Wong.

"Vincent has made a consistent and valuable contribution to the group. He has done a very good job in running the Hong Kong Retail Business in the past, and I am excited to invite Vincent for this bigger role to help Value Partners create further success," Wong said.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

She also thanks Tsang for his contribution to the business.

"He has been a loyal and key senior executive at Value Partners and was one of the key figures behind the success of Value Partners in the past decade. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," she said.

Read more: Value Partners GroupJune WongVincent ChingBlackRock Asset ManagementFirst State InvestmentsWallace Tsang
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former CFSGAM chief executive joins CFA Institute
Bennelong launches emerging markets strategy
First Sentier completes global rebrand
Former CFSGAM chief joins Yarra Capital board
Former MLC super boss joins First Sentier
Former CFSGAM executive joins industry fund
Portfolio manager resigns from First State Investments
CFSGAM expands US footprint with senior hires
CFSGAM prepares IPO, names board candidates
Media powerhouse turns financial product provider

Editor's Choice

Global pension fund snaps up telco stake

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:29PM
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will acquire a 70% interest in Spark New Zealand's mobile towers business TowerCo for $1.18 billion.

Qantas Super, CEFC back new ESG fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:24PM
Qantas Super and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) have made a combined $100 million investment in the Ellerston 2050 Fund.

Global fintech Smart expands pension offering to Australia

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
Global retirement technology provider Smart is expanding to Australia, establishing an office in Melbourne.

Nominations open for 2022 AFA awards

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:13PM
After a two-year pause, the Association of Financial Advisers has opened nominations for its 2022 awards.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.