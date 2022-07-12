Value Partners makes key regional appointment

Value Partners Group has appointed a new head of intermediaries, Asia Pacific.

Effective this month, Vincent Ching as taken over the role, responsible for the management and development of fund distribution management in the region and Hong Kong.

He replaces Wallace Tsang who is the group's current regional head, intermediary business APAC who has decided to step away due to family reasons.

He brings close to two decades' experience in financial services and was previously the group's head of Hong Kong, retail distribution. He has been with Value Partners since 2015 and was previously vice president at BlackRock Asset Management, North Asia and has also worked at First State Investments.

In the new role, Ching reports to Value Partners chief executive June Wong.

"Vincent has made a consistent and valuable contribution to the group. He has done a very good job in running the Hong Kong Retail Business in the past, and I am excited to invite Vincent for this bigger role to help Value Partners create further success," Wong said.

She also thanks Tsang for his contribution to the business.

"He has been a loyal and key senior executive at Value Partners and was one of the key figures behind the success of Value Partners in the past decade. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," she said.