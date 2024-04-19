Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

UniSuper invests $623m in Macquarie green fund

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 19 APR 2024   12:04PM

UniSuper announced it has committed up to US$400 million (AU$623 million) to the Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund (MGECO).

MGECO is an open-ended fund that invests in large scale, mature sustainable technologies to support the transition to net zero and help meet sustainable energy needs in Australia and overseas.

It aims to provide diversified exposure to the global renewable sector with a growing pipeline of opportunities across geographies, technologies, power markets, renewable resources, and asset lifecycle stages.

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said the super fund is a significant investor of MGECO and will be investing alongside Macquarie's balance sheet.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"This is an investment of scale and quality with a pipeline of opportunities helping to accelerate the transition to net zero. It will enable UniSuper to invest across technologies and geographies in projects that we believe will generate attractive long term returns for our members," Pearce said.

"The energy transition will require mature sustainable technologies to meet net zero targets in Australia and around the world."

Pearce said Macquarie is one of the most experienced managers in the space with strong financial backing and a proven track record.

"The investment supports UniSuper's strategy to develop smart partnerships with high quality, aligned managers to complement our in-house investment capability," he said.

MGECO targets a portfolio that aims to be resilient across the economic cycle with an initial focus on assets in hard to access sectors and geographies that provide opportunity for growth.

The portfolio is expected to include six seed investments across Australia, Asia, US, and Europe. These businesses will provide initial access to approximately 100 underlying projects across onshore and offshore wind, solar, storage and carbon related projects.

The investments include Aula Energy, an onshore renewable energy business that plans to develop, build, and operate utility-scale wind, solar and integrated battery projects across the Australian and New Zealand markets to create a diversified portfolio of actively managed green energy generation assets for the future.

UniSuper said MGECO's structure and long-term investment horizon aligns both with the nature of the investments and with UniSuper's members many of whom would be investing their retirement savings for many years to come.

UniSuper said the move comes as it continues to work towards its objective to achieve net zero in its investment portfolio by 2050 and to contribute to Australia's goal to achieve a 43% reduction in emissions by 2030.

Read more: UniSuperMacquarieMGECOJohn Pearce
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UniSuper appoints new head of fixed interest
UniSuper selects new group insurer
Macquarie executive to become chief product officer at BT
Allianz Retire+ names wealth management distribution chief
Listed companies drive economy's momentum: ABDO
Selfwealth expands leadership team
Hostplus rejects anti-competitive behaviour claims
Managed account FUM closes in on $200bn milestone
Perpetual adds director, institutional business
'About bloody time': Industry responds to PPL super reform

Editor's Choice

T. Rowe Price appoints local operations chief

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:31PM
T. Rowe Price, the global asset manager with over US$1.3 trillion in assets under management, has appointed a regional operating chief who will relocate to Sydney from the London office.

Vanguard backs current performance test

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:38PM
Vanguard has endorsed the current performance test methodology in a submission to Treasury, championing its effectiveness in eliminating underperforming investment options and improving member outcomes.

Sequoia chair steps down

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
The chair of Sequoia Financial Group, John Larsen, has resigned from the position and his replacement has been appointed.

Court approves $16m DASS settlement

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The Federal Court has approved the settlement reached in the $16 million class action brought against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) following a two-week delay.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach