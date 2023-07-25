Newspaper icon
UniSuper awards impact mandate, inks industrial deal

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 25 JUL 2023   12:39PM

UniSuper signed an exclusive institutional mandate with a boutique impact investor, while also purchasing an industrial portfolio from a major global pension fund worth more than $1 billion.

The $120 billion super fund has mandated NorthStar Impact, which invests in listed companies in Australia and New Zealand whose core business activities seek to address social and environmental changes while generating measurable outcomes alongside sustainable development goals.

What's more, the Sydney-based firm manages the only Australian equities impact fund that has been certified by the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

According to UniSuper, the portfolio complements other holdings within its sustainable investment options, including its partnership with Uniseed.

"We are pleased to further grow our investments in companies seeking to create and grow solutions that will shape a better future," UniSuper manager of sustainable portfolios Jarrod McDonald said.

"While UniSuper takes into account environmental, social and governance considerations into all investment decisions fund wide, many of our members are looking for options that go even further."

McDonald added UniSuper's investment in NorthStar aligns strongly by providing exposure to innovative companies, many of which are homegrown.

Elsewhere, UniSuper has purchased a half interest in an industrial portfolio from the National Pension Service of Korea, worth more than $1 billion in its entirety.

Of the 20 portfolio assets, 12 are in Sydney's Quarry Industrial Estate, while the remainder lie within Melbourne's west. Tenants include Coles, Toll, Northline, Roche, Blackwoods, Symbion and UPS.

The acquisition was negotiated on behalf of UniSuper by real estate management firm Richmond Bridge, under an industrial property investment mandate.

The fund now stands alongside Blackstone and Dexus as joint investors in the partnership.

"We are delighted to acquire this high-quality portfolio of stabilised income producing assets to complement our existing industrial development pipeline in the strongly performing logistics centre," UniSuper senior manager property Nick Stephens said.

"The investment adds to our $7.3 billion unlisted property portfolio."

Richmond Bridge chief investment officer Peter Wylie said the transaction capitalises on a market with fewer buyers, which "allowed us to secure these high-quality assets at an attractive price."

"When presented with the opportunity to assess this portfolio for UniSuper, we did not hesitate, recognizing the rarity of such offerings in the market," Wylie said.

Stephens added: "The transaction highlights UniSuper's ability to transact swiftly without the need for debt funding or regulatory approvals. As genuine long-term investors, we continue to look for unique opportunities that help our members grow their retirement savings."

The news comes as UniSuper achieved double-digit returns for FY23.

