Economics

Underemployment continues steep decline

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 27 JUN 2022   12:23PM

The latest ABS figures show that the total number of underemployed workers has fallen, as has the weekly hours not worked by underemployed people.

Of the 13.6 million employed people in May 2022, 1.5 million were underemployed. Of these underemployed people, 305,100 had their hours reduced and 1.3 million preferred more hours. There were 108,200 people hit at both ends having their hours reduced to less than usual and preferring to work more than usual hours.

There was a total of 16.9 million hours not worked, 14.1 million hours that were not worked came from people who preferred additional hours while the rest is attributed to people who had their hours reduced.

The headcount underemployment ratio was 10.8% whereas the hours-based underemployment ratio was considerably lower at 3.4%. However, this may be a causal factor of hours-based measures of underemployment accounting for the extent of a person's underemployment, while a headcount measure counts all the underemployed the same.

The variance of the underemployment ratio (headcount) by sex is 11.3% for males and 10.3% for females.

By age, younger people accounted for most of all underemployed people. The 15-19 age bracket represented 23.7% of the total underemployed, likewise, 20-24-year-olds and 25-29-year-olds trailed at 16.2% and 13.6%, respectively.

Other key findings by the ABS showed that 821,100 part-time workers were underemployed and that about half of these underemployed workers preferred to work full-time hours. Also, 44.4% of underemployed part-time workers spent a year or more working in a job with insufficient hours.

