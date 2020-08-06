UK competition watchdog blocks merger

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has blocked the merger of retail investment platforms FNZ and GBST due to fears of it leading to higher costs for investors.

FNZ purchased GBST in November 2019 for £150 million. The merged businesses would have been the largest supplier of platform solutions in the UK making up nearly 50% of the market.

The CMA's investigation provisionally found that FNZ's purchase of GBST could result in a lessening of competition and therefore could lead to UK consumers who rely on investment platforms to administer their pensions and other investments facing higher costs and lower quality services.

The limited competition would be with only one other supplier - Bravura. In addition, the switching of investment platforms is expensive and complex which would make it difficult for smaller firms to enter or scale up in the UK.

In reaching this provisional decision, the CMA analysed a wide range of evidence looking at how closely these firms compete, including tender data and the companies' internal documents. It also engaged with customers, competitors, and other stakeholders to inform its findings.

CMA inquiry group chair Martin Coleman said the evidence they have seen consistently points to the same direction as they are the two leading suppliers in the market and compete closely against each other.

"That's why we're concerned that their merger could lead to investment platforms, and therefore indirectly millions of UK consumers who hold pensions or other investments, facing higher fees and lower quality services. We're now inviting comments on our provisional findings and possible remedies," he said.

A GBST spokesperson said since the merger and the investigation, the two businesses have continued to operate independently of each other.

"The investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority, which opened on 11 November 2019, ordered FNZ to maintain and operate its business and that of GBST separately and not take any action which might impair our ability to compete independently," they said.

"We have yet to see how the CMA's findings will conclude, but in the meantime, we continue to operate as normal and the prospects for our business remain strong."