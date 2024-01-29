Treasury unveils Stage 3 tax cuts changes

The federal government has officially released amendments to Stage 3 income tax cuts, saying that cost-of-living pressures has forced it to do so.

Among the changes, Treasury is proposing to reduce the 19% tax rate to 16% and increase the threshold for the 37% tax rate from $120,000 to $135,000 (see Figure 1 and 2).

Under the recommended package, all taxpayers are promised a lower tax liability.

Source: H&R Block Australia

Treasury argued that the changes were necessary as the original tax cuts legislated by the Morrison government in 2018 were no longer fit for purpose following the COVID-19 pandemic and other "unanticipated shocks".

"The recommended package is estimated to provide cost-of-living relief to 13.6 million taxpayers, compared to 10.8 million taxpayers under the current legislated tax cuts compared to 2023-24 settings," Treasury said.

It calculated the tweaks as "broadly revenue neutral" and does not expect them to aggravate inflation.

A worker earning $40,000 would receive a $654 tax cut but is not entitled to one under the Morrison government's Stage 3 tax cut package.

Those with a taxable income of $100,000 will receive $2179 tax bill in the redesigned package, which his $804 more than the original package.

"Working households have experienced the fastest rise in their cost of living, with prices rising 9% through the year to the September 2023 quarter ... The relatively large rise in cost of living for these households reflects rising mortgage interest costs, which almost doubled through the year to June 2023," Treasury said.

"The legislated Stage 3 tax cuts are targeted at higher-income earners, following two earlier stages of tax cuts targeted to low- and middle-income earners. However, the Stage 3 tax cuts were designed and legislated before the increase in cost-of-living pressures faced by Australian households emerged."

H&R Block Australia director of tax communications Mark Chapman said: "The heavy weighting of the original package towards those on the highest incomes was deemed challenging to justify in the current economic climate."

"Given the disproportionate impact of the cost of living on low and middle-income taxpayers, the adjustment is seen as a means to provide additional financial relief to hard working families for expenses such as mortgages, food, and fuel bills," he said.