Superannuation
Super tax concessions out of hand
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 24 FEB 2020   12:37PM

Latest analysis of Treasury data shows superannuation tax concessions are growing so large they will soon rival the Age Pension.

New Australia Institute analysis shows tax concessions in superannuation are almost as large as the cost of the Age Pension, and growing at double the rate.

Pointing to the latest release of Treasury's Tax Benchmark and Variations Statement, the Institute notes super tax concessions are expected to reach $41.3 billion in 2019-20, and are growing at a rate of 25.2%, leaving them on course to hit $52.5 billion within three years.

The Age Pension however, is growing at a rate of just 12.6%.

According to the Institute, the increase in cost of super's tax concessions represents a failure in policy, because the system was designed to reduce the budget cost of the age pension.

More, the Institute believes the system has become unfair, predominantly favouring high income households and men.

"Superannuation tax concessions were initially designed to help Australia become less reliant on the aged pension, but with the rapid increase in the concessions they will soon become even more costly," Australia Institute senior economist Matt Grudnoff said.

"These tax concessions are big, getting bigger, and plainly unfair.

"This represents a spectacular failure of policy as superannuation tax concessions designed to reduce the budget cost of the aged pension have themselves grown rapidly and look to soon cost taxpayers more than the aged pension itself."

Grudnoff added such high rates of poverty in retirement are in part because so much of the taxpayer funding for retirement incomes "goes to high income households" in the form of superannuation tax concessions.

"The rapid growth in these tax concessions will only make this worse," he said.

Not only does the difference in wealth between rich and poor households grow in line with super tax concessions, but so does the wage gap between men and women.

The Institute said women receive just 30% of super tax concessions, despite making p around 50% of the workforce.

"While women get substantially less superannuation tax concessions, with their lower superannuation balances they're far more likely to retire in poverty. 40% of older single retired women live in poverty," the Institute said.

Read more: Age PensionTreasuryAustralia InstituteMatt Grudnoff
