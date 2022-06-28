Super funds are ready for RIC: Data

Super fund leaders are confident they're ready for the fast-approaching Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) deadline.

According to research conducted by CoreData, Australian super funds are ready to publish the retirement income strategies needed to comply with the new legislation.

The research accessed super funds' readiness to meet the deadline and requirements of RIC legislation and was commissioned by Challenger.

"The June 2022 report, drawing on key findings from the research, suggests super funds believe they are well-prepared to meet their RIC obligations," it stated.

"However, while senior executives in the majority of super funds believe they have a well-articulated strategy to comply with the RIC, product managers and those responsible for executing the strategy plans in these organisations have a lower awareness of this strategy or are not so sure their fund is ready."

Research showed that leaders are also divided on how to operationalise their strategy.

"Half are expecting to further develop their internal capability while two in five are seeking solutions from partners/providers to help plug gaps in their knowledge base (such as institutional term annuities and the decumulation investment mandate)," it said.

However, it is solutions for managing longevity risk that top the list for super funds needing expert support.

"At 89%, demand is twice as high as any other gap in the solutions funds need to support their RIC rollout. Two in three funds said they will outsource longevity risk to third parties while one in four funds did not know if they would do this," it reads.

CoreData global chief executive Andrew Inwood welcomed super funds' interest in expert support for managing longevity risk for their members.

"What's unique about longevity risk is that it's specific to retirees and needs a specific solution. Managing investment strategy is only part of the answer; it will not solve longevity risk," he said.

"The internal capability a super fund needs to implement a longevity solution or mitigate longevity risk is considerable in terms of their operational capability and liability management."

Inwood added that partnering with an expert will enable a fund to bring a compliant, fit-for-purpose retirement income product to market quickly with fewer internal resources dedicated to longevity protection.