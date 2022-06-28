Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super funds are ready for RIC: Data

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUN 2022   12:05PM

Super fund leaders are confident they're ready for the fast-approaching Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) deadline.

According to research conducted by CoreData, Australian super funds are ready to publish the retirement income strategies needed to comply with the new legislation.

The research accessed super funds' readiness to meet the deadline and requirements of RIC legislation and was commissioned by Challenger.

"The June 2022 report, drawing on key findings from the research, suggests super funds believe they are well-prepared to meet their RIC obligations," it stated.

"However, while senior executives in the majority of super funds believe they have a well-articulated strategy to comply with the RIC, product managers and those responsible for executing the strategy plans in these organisations have a lower awareness of this strategy or are not so sure their fund is ready."

Research showed that leaders are also divided on how to operationalise their strategy.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"Half are expecting to further develop their internal capability while two in five are seeking solutions from partners/providers to help plug gaps in their knowledge base (such as institutional term annuities and the decumulation investment mandate)," it said.

However, it is solutions for managing longevity risk that top the list for super funds needing expert support.

"At 89%, demand is twice as high as any other gap in the solutions funds need to support their RIC rollout. Two in three funds said they will outsource longevity risk to third parties while one in four funds did not know if they would do this," it reads.

CoreData global chief executive Andrew Inwood welcomed super funds' interest in expert support for managing longevity risk for their members.

"What's unique about longevity risk is that it's specific to retirees and needs a specific solution. Managing investment strategy is only part of the answer; it will not solve longevity risk," he said.

"The internal capability a super fund needs to implement a longevity solution or mitigate longevity risk is considerable in terms of their operational capability and liability management."

Inwood added that partnering with an expert will enable a fund to bring a compliant, fit-for-purpose retirement income product to market quickly with fewer internal resources dedicated to longevity protection.

Read more: CoreDataRetirement Income CovenantAndrew Inwood
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

You can't have it all: Retirement income strategies
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report
Funds need retirement income strategy by July
Advisers optimistic about revenue growth
$450 super threshold scrapped
Advisers can step up to retirement planning boom
Retirement Income Covenant, CCIV reforms pass
APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees
Australian Ethical launches first ETF

Editor's Choice

Women paid less at every age, rank: Data

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian women in senior executive and chief executive roles at age 55 and over will take home $93,000 less per year than their male counterparts, new data shows.

Former adviser charged over faked books

CHLOE WALKER
A former financial adviser has been charged with seven counts of alleged falsification of company books following an ASIC investigation.

AZ NGA firms merge for growth

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Henderson Matusch Group and Logiro are set to merge to gain scale and better position them for future acquisitions.

State Super welcomes new board director

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
State Super has added to its board, appointing a former Commonwealth Bank and Westpac executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.