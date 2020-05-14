NEWS
Superannuation
Super fund pays it forward
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   5:16PM

A superannuation fund is passing its government stimulus on to members who have been forced to withdraw from their accounts under the early release scheme.

Future Super has decided it will pass on its government stimulus to members whose account balances have dropped below $10,000 as a result of the need to access their super early.

Future Super received $100,000 from the government and expects to pass on between $100 and $200 to eligible members. The value will be determined by how many of the more than 1000 people who've accessed their super are deemed eligible.

To be eligible, members must have applied to access their super before May 1, have less than $10,000 in their account after withdrawal and have an open account. If an account has closed, Future Super has said it will re-open it.

Members have until May 19 to register their interest in receiving the payment.

"Our mission is to use the power of your money to create a future worth retiring into, but recently we have turned our focus to how we can use our money to support members," Future Super said.

According to APRA's fund-level early release data, as at May 3 the fund had paid $6.4 million to 850 of the 1202 members that had applied. Members withdrew an average of $7522.

In total, Future Super has $1.44 billion in funds under management.

