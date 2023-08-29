Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

State Super partners with analytics firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 29 AUG 2023   12:33PM

The $38 billion State Super has selected a global data and analytics firm that recently launched in Australia to provide portfolio and risk solutions.

State Super senior investment manager Alan Chan said the fund chose Premialab for its ability to deliver granular, actionable data in real time.

"State Super was established over 100 years ago, and today we remain focused on ensuring we have the best systems in place to manage our members' retirement savings in the safest, most efficient way possible," he said.

State Super is the trustee of the State Authorities Superannuation Scheme, State Superannuation Scheme and Police Superannuation Scheme. It has more than 85,000 members.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

Based in Hong Kong Premialab launched in Australia in August, servicing institutional clients that include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and asset managers, helping allocate assets, select strategies, and manage risks. It is led by Sydney-based managing director Marc Fisher.

In February 2022, AMP chose Premialab to service its analytics function.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

AMP head of quantitative research Pierre-Hedzer Marchi said at the time: "By partnering with Premialab, we enhance our analytical framework across asset classes to optimise further and risk control multi-asset portfolio allocation and manager selection decisions."

Premialab has 18 investment bank partners globally. Its platform processes five million data points daily.

"Our platform can put the microscope over any fund, any product, any strategy, and really understand at an atomic level whether that investment is delivering from a risk perspective, a fee perspective and a strategy perspective for that specific mandate," Fisher said.

Read more: State SuperAustraliaPremialab forMarc FisherState Authorities Superannuation SchemeAlan ChanHong Kong PremialabPierre-Hedzer MarchiPolice Superannuation Scheme
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

State Super equities lead exits
Treasury names new ASIC commissioners
Unemployment rate rises as gender wage gap narrows
Aware Super takes 100% of Oak Tree Group
MFS appoints new country head
Multiple moves in Aware investments team
Should wealthy Aussies use super to fund aged care?
eToro sued by ASIC
Russell Investments reports super returns up to 13.5%
Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper hires head of international, private equity

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
After 23 years with AXA Investment Management (AXA IM), Mark Hargraves is set to become AustralianSuper's new head of international and private equity.

Future Fund posts 6% return

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:18PM
The nation's sovereign wealth fund returned 6% in FY23, with chief executive Raphael Arndt saying markets are underpricing economic and geopolitical risks.

RBA considers impact of climate on monetary policy

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:40PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia is assessing how the economic effects of climate change may affect monetary policy, including the merits of flexible inflation targeting.

It's time to fill your boots with private debt

ANDREW MCKEAN
A panel discussion at the AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) delved into the performance of private credit markets and highlighted nascent investment opportunities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.