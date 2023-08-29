State Super partners with analytics firm

The $38 billion State Super has selected a global data and analytics firm that recently launched in Australia to provide portfolio and risk solutions.

State Super senior investment manager Alan Chan said the fund chose Premialab for its ability to deliver granular, actionable data in real time.

"State Super was established over 100 years ago, and today we remain focused on ensuring we have the best systems in place to manage our members' retirement savings in the safest, most efficient way possible," he said.

State Super is the trustee of the State Authorities Superannuation Scheme, State Superannuation Scheme and Police Superannuation Scheme. It has more than 85,000 members.

Based in Hong Kong Premialab launched in Australia in August, servicing institutional clients that include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and asset managers, helping allocate assets, select strategies, and manage risks. It is led by Sydney-based managing director Marc Fisher.

In February 2022, AMP chose Premialab to service its analytics function.

AMP head of quantitative research Pierre-Hedzer Marchi said at the time: "By partnering with Premialab, we enhance our analytical framework across asset classes to optimise further and risk control multi-asset portfolio allocation and manager selection decisions."

Premialab has 18 investment bank partners globally. Its platform processes five million data points daily.

"Our platform can put the microscope over any fund, any product, any strategy, and really understand at an atomic level whether that investment is delivering from a risk perspective, a fee perspective and a strategy perspective for that specific mandate," Fisher said.