Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

State Street to administer $1bn private equity fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JUL 2022   12:20PM

In a win for its local alternatives services business, State Street has been appointed as fund administrator for the Mercury Capital Fund twenty2.

The fund, which recently raised $1 billion, is Mercury Capital's fourth private equity fund since inception.

The fund will focus on mid-market private equity transactions in Australia and New Zealand and anticipates making eight to ten investments over its life cycle.

It will also target partnership investments alongside private business owners and management teams in companies with enterprise valuations in the range of $150 million to $500 million.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"With a 12-year track record, Mercury Capital has cemented its position as a leading private equity manager in the local market and we're very pleased to support their growth and partner on this new fund," State Street head of Australia Tim Helyar said.

"Mercury understands the critical role State Street plays in bringing its global expertise, scale and experience to the task of fund accounting and administration."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Helyar added that growth in PE markets the world over is creating opportunities and State Street is committed to the sector and to growing its Australian alternatives business.

"This acknowledgment from a proven local performer like Mercury Capital confirms our own belief we have a unique offering and capabilities for the Australian market," he said.

Meanwhile, Mercury Capital principal partner Clark Perkins said: "It will be reassuring for our investors we have the support of State Street, which has the capability and sophistication to work seamlessly and effectively with our Mercury Capital team as it pursues its pipeline of opportunities."

Read more: State StreetMercury Capital FundTim HelyarClark Perkins
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VFMC grows fixed income team
Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee
UK takes steps to remove gender pay gap
HSBC nabs State Street veteran
Biggest ever super merger completes
CBA Group Super overhauls service providers
State Street creates head of Australia role
State Street acquires custodian for $4.7bn
State Street bolsters cybersecurity, recruits 400
The next 20 years in Aussie ETFs

Editor's Choice

Super fund for women closes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
A superannuation fund that targeted women has quietly closed after three years in market.

State Street to administer $1bn private equity fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:20PM
In a win for its local alternatives services business, State Street has been appointed as fund administrator for the Mercury Capital Fund twenty2.

Peter Burgess to become SMSFA chief executive

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
Peter Burgess, the current SMSF Association deputy chief executive and director of policy and education, will take on the top job in March 2023.

Morrison & Co buys stake in Lyntia Networks

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
Morrison & Co has acquired a 33.3% stake in Spanish open access wholesale fibre operator, Lyntia Networks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Gary Monaghan

HEAD OF INVESTMENT SPECIALISTS, ASIAN EQUITIES
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Over the past 15 years, Gary Monaghan has moved through the ranks at Fidelity International. Much like the slow but steady rise of the equity class he specialises in, Monaghan understands the power of pivoting, perspective, and perseverance. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.