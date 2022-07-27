State Street to administer $1bn private equity fund

State Street to administer $1bn private equity fundBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 27 JUL 2022 12:20PM
In a win for its local alternatives services business, State Street has been appointed as fund administrator for the Mercury Capital Fund twenty2.
The fund, which recently raised $1 billion, is Mercury Capital's fourth private equity fund since inception.
The fund will focus on mid-market private equity transactions in Australia and New Zealand and anticipates making eight to ten investments over its life cycle.
It will also target partnership investments alongside private business owners and management teams in companies with enterprise valuations in the range of $150 million to $500 million.
"With a 12-year track record, Mercury Capital has cemented its position as a leading private equity manager in the local market and we're very pleased to support their growth and partner on this new fund," State Street head of Australia Tim Helyar said.
"Mercury understands the critical role State Street plays in bringing its global expertise, scale and experience to the task of fund accounting and administration."
Helyar added that growth in PE markets the world over is creating opportunities and State Street is committed to the sector and to growing its Australian alternatives business.
"This acknowledgment from a proven local performer like Mercury Capital confirms our own belief we have a unique offering and capabilities for the Australian market," he said.
Meanwhile, Mercury Capital principal partner Clark Perkins said: "It will be reassuring for our investors we have the support of State Street, which has the capability and sophistication to work seamlessly and effectively with our Mercury Capital team as it pursues its pipeline of opportunities."
