Six Park eyes advisers, appoints head

Six Park has hired a former AustralianSuper and BT Financial Group business development and partnerships team member, as it looks to tap into adviser groups, platforms and other B2B channels.

Ha-Dieu Ford has joined its management team as the head of partnerships in a newly-created role.

She has over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector and has worked across AustralianSuper, BT Financial Group, Westpac and Mariner Funds Management.

"More and more adviser groups and wealth management firms are seeking efficient ways to implement digital investment solutions, so the timing of Ms Ford's appointment is crucial," Six Park co-founder and co-chief executive Patt Garrett said.

Meanwhile, current director of business development Ted Richards will move into a new position as head of distribution.

"Ted has done an exceptional job developing our business, and his new role reflects our increased focus on a new phase of distribution both direct to clients (B2C) and through adviser groups, platforms and other B2B partnerships," Six Park co chief executive Nuvan Aranwela said.

Richards said the firm is seeing an increasing number of advisers and wealth managers accelerating their plans for digital offerings.

"...the cost of doing business is going up and, at a time when more people than ever could benefit from some kind of financial advice, many advisers and wealth businesses are struggling to serve the available market in a cost-effective way," he said.

"Six Park is perfectly positioned to help these businesses serve the 'advice gap' which remains a source of prospective clients."

Six Park recently reduced its minimum investment threshold to $5000 and is waiving investment management fees for three months until August 31 to tap into increased activity in retail investors.

The company declined to comment on its total assets.