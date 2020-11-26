NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Reverse mortgages used to extinguish debt
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   12:41PM

More older Australians are increasingly using reverse mortgages to pay off debt, a new survey found.

RMIT University found two in five (44%) seniors used reverse mortgages to refurbish their homes after surveying over 9700 customers of Heartland Seniors Finance over a 15-year period.

Thirty one percent use reverse mortgages to pay off existing dent, while 21% purchase a new car. An equal number (18%) of seniors draw on their home equity to fund holidays and have extra income on hand.

The use of reverse mortgage loans to payoff existing debt is on the rise, particularly since 2014, RMIT found, noting that this could be attributable to rising property values.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"We note also that the proportion of borrowers identifying use for homewares, holidays and other 'lifestyle-oriented' purposes is declining relative to the proportion identifying in favour of retiring existing debt. Car purchases and extra income remain relatively stable," the report read.

Many of the loans had a median term of 7.4 years, while the mean is about five years for early retirees or those under 60 years old.

This suggests that this cohort may have the loan as a transitional arrangement for financial support until they can access their superannuation, the academics said.

For the 55-year olds and older surveyed, more than 75% still lived in the same house for the last 15 years. Many of them said barriers to moving homes include the cost of stamp duty and removal expenses, coupled with poor health.

"As a means to release equity downsizing does not appear to be a preferred solution for older households due to the costs involved and the negative impact it can have on housing and neighbourhood satisfaction," the report said.

Reverse mortgages allow homeowners to borrow money using the equity value of their home, usually up to 20% of the value.

Home reversion, which is another type of home equity release, allows homeowners to sell a proportion of the future value of the home while it is occupied.

Read more: Reverse mortgageSuperannuationRMIT UniversityHeartland Seniors Finance
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Public servants caught in SG bungle
RC recommendations closer to legislation
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
Australian Unity owes staff $4.3m
Retail super funds grilled on member priorities
Industry fund shifts service functions to Link
ASFA adds board members
Frydenberg unveils Retirement Income Review
New trustee for Spaceship
Super fund increases premiums
Editor's Choice
Should remote employees be paid less?
KANIKA SOOD
Over a quarter of US employers say they plan to pay employees based on the location of remote workers for all jobs in 2021.
FASEA reveals October exam results
KARREN VERGARA
The majority of financial advisers who sat the most recent exam passed, according to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority.
Reverse mortgages used to extinguish debt
KARREN VERGARA
More older Australians are increasingly using reverse mortgages to pay off debt, a new survey found.
AMP Capital invests in UK port
KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital has secured a stake in a UK port operator via its infrastructure debt fund.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7RG4TO3Z