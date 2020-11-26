Reverse mortgages used to extinguish debt

More older Australians are increasingly using reverse mortgages to pay off debt, a new survey found.

RMIT University found two in five (44%) seniors used reverse mortgages to refurbish their homes after surveying over 9700 customers of Heartland Seniors Finance over a 15-year period.

Thirty one percent use reverse mortgages to pay off existing dent, while 21% purchase a new car. An equal number (18%) of seniors draw on their home equity to fund holidays and have extra income on hand.

The use of reverse mortgage loans to payoff existing debt is on the rise, particularly since 2014, RMIT found, noting that this could be attributable to rising property values.

"We note also that the proportion of borrowers identifying use for homewares, holidays and other 'lifestyle-oriented' purposes is declining relative to the proportion identifying in favour of retiring existing debt. Car purchases and extra income remain relatively stable," the report read.

Many of the loans had a median term of 7.4 years, while the mean is about five years for early retirees or those under 60 years old.

This suggests that this cohort may have the loan as a transitional arrangement for financial support until they can access their superannuation, the academics said.

For the 55-year olds and older surveyed, more than 75% still lived in the same house for the last 15 years. Many of them said barriers to moving homes include the cost of stamp duty and removal expenses, coupled with poor health.

"As a means to release equity downsizing does not appear to be a preferred solution for older households due to the costs involved and the negative impact it can have on housing and neighbourhood satisfaction," the report said.

Reverse mortgages allow homeowners to borrow money using the equity value of their home, usually up to 20% of the value.

Home reversion, which is another type of home equity release, allows homeowners to sell a proportion of the future value of the home while it is occupied.