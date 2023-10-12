RBA's multi-channel approach curbs inflation

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) assistant governor Christopher Kent has punctuated that beyond the cash-flow channel, where a rise in the cash rate leads to higher interest payments for those with debt, there exists other avenues through which monetary policy influences demand and curtails inflation in Australia.

Kent told Bloomberg's office on Wednesday that the cash-flow channel is the "obvious way" in which monetary policy is transmitted to aggregate demand and inflation in Australia.

"Because the cash-flow channel is so noticeable, and felt so keenly by borrowers, it gets a lot of attention, particularly in Australia where most borrowing and much saving is done at variable rates," Kent said.

Of note, the RBA estimates suggest that the 4% hike in the cash rate target since May 2022 is projected to diminish overall household spending by approximately 0.4% - 0.8% annually, attributed primarily to the cash-flow channel.

However, interest rate changes also affect the balance between spending and saving, through the intertemporal substitution channel.

For businesses, interest rates directly impact capital costs, swaying their investment decisions.

Evidently, RBA data suggests the 4% rate rise might result in a roughly 4% decline in business investment over the next two to three years.

On the household front, higher rates encourage saving and delayed consumption.

"In the current cycle, higher interest rates may have also played a role in slowing the rate at which many households have run down the sizeable stock of additional savings accumulated during the pandemic," Kent said.

"This would contribute to slower growth of consumption than otherwise."

Economists also identify the asset price channel as a conduit through which current and expected future policy rates impact economic activity and inflation.

"A rise in interest rates contributes to lower asset prices. This is because asset prices - for shares, bonds and housing - depend on the discounted value of the expected future cash flows such assets produce," Kent said.

"A rise in interest rates increases the discount factor and hence lowers asset prices and in turn household wealth."

Moreover, for a "small open economy" like Australia, the exchange rate channel can be important.

Kent noted that when interest rates comparatively rise to central banks abroad, the Australian dollar's value increases. This results in Australians paying less for imports, while foreign consumers face higher costs for domestic goods and services.

"An appreciation of the Australian dollar would contribute directly to lower Australian inflation via lower prices for imports. It would also encourage both Australians and foreigners to divert some of their spending from goods and services produced here to those produced offshore," he said.

"In the context of high inflation and demand that is greater than the economy's capacity to supply goods and services, this diversion of spending offshore would be helpful."

Meanwhile, as interest rates increase, the availability of loans to households and funding for businesses shrinks via the credit channel. These higher rates pose heightened lending risks, particularly to borrowers with a lower net worth.

For businesses, borrowing becomes costlier amid weaker economic conditions, thereby weighing on profit generation.

"These channels of monetary policy are slowing the growth of demand and contributing to a decline in inflation," Kent said.

"The lags of transmission mean that some further effects of rate increases to date are still to be felt through the economy, which will provide further impetus to lower inflation in the period ahead."

He concluded that the board is vigilantly monitoring economic developments in Australia and abroad, hinting that "further tightening" of monetary policy might be necessary tame persistently high inflation.