QIC welcomes new director of private debt

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUN 2022   12:16PM

The Queensland Investment Corporation has named Bettina Lung as its director of multi-sector private debt.

Lung, who will report into QIC's head of multi-sector private debt Phil Miall, joins from Aware Super's credit income team.

While at the super fund she was responsible for origination and execution of corporate and leveraged finance transactions in Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to that she held roles in Investec Bank Plc and HSBC's Global Banking team.

"With over 17 years of banking and investment experience, primarily in corporate leveraged finance, Bettina brings broad sector experience which includes healthcare, education, technology, financial services, professional services, waste, and pharmaceuticals," QIC said.

"Her strong track record in origination, structuring and execution is also complemented by established networks with funds, corporates, advisors, consultants, lawyers and other investors."

The announcement follows the 2021 launch of QIC's private debt capability and its added Australian multi-sector private debt team that saw Miall appointed in February.

On a post shared to LinkedIn, Miall welcomed Lung to the team.

"I'm very pleased that you've joined the team Bettina, he said.

"And (I'm) excited at the opportunities ahead."

