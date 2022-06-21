QIC welcomes new director of private debtBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 21 JUN 2022 12:16PM
Read more: QIC, Queensland Investment Corporation, Bettina Lung, Phil Miall
The Queensland Investment Corporation has named Bettina Lung as its director of multi-sector private debt.
Lung, who will report into QIC's head of multi-sector private debt Phil Miall, joins from Aware Super's credit income team.
While at the super fund she was responsible for origination and execution of corporate and leveraged finance transactions in Australia and New Zealand.
Prior to that she held roles in Investec Bank Plc and HSBC's Global Banking team.
"With over 17 years of banking and investment experience, primarily in corporate leveraged finance, Bettina brings broad sector experience which includes healthcare, education, technology, financial services, professional services, waste, and pharmaceuticals," QIC said.
"Her strong track record in origination, structuring and execution is also complemented by established networks with funds, corporates, advisors, consultants, lawyers and other investors."
The announcement follows the 2021 launch of QIC's private debt capability and its added Australian multi-sector private debt team that saw Miall appointed in February.
On a post shared to LinkedIn, Miall welcomed Lung to the team.
"I'm very pleased that you've joined the team Bettina, he said.
"And (I'm) excited at the opportunities ahead."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Active Super kickstarts reward program|
TWUSUPER awards bond mandate|
Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims|
QIC welcomes new director of private debt|
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Like dogs, every investment style has its day
Bitcoin in an SMSF
Being uncomfortable
How to really engage young people with super
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Jane Kang
PRIME SUPER